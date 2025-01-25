Melania Trump's Copycat Kate Middleton Look Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons
During the first trip of his second presidential term, Donald Trump brought along his wife Melania Trump to visit both North Carolina and California — two states devastated by separate natural disasters. While Donald was off howling about changes to emergency aid, Melania was casually standing by his side, decked out in an outfit that got the internet talking, but not for the reasons she might want. One of the biggest rumors that Melania can't seem to shake is that she often employs body doubles to do the work in which she doesn't feel like participating. The fake Melania conspiracies started during her husband's first term in office, and haven't really let up since.
Now with Melania's return to the White House, the rumors are once again rumbling. However, it's not just the body double conspiracy that has all eyes on Melania's outfit — she's also clearly stomping on Kate Middleton's more relaxed style. With Catherine, Princess of Wales out in public more often since beating cancer, she's been boasting a more comfy and cozy country life sense of fashion. Whereas these muted colors and weather-appropriate fits are easy to replicate, Melania's attempt at a more casual 'fit is certainly missing the mark.
Body double or no, Melania is no Middleton
Granted, Melania Trump is not the first in the family to try and copy the iconic style of Catherine, Princess of Wales. There were several times Ivanka Trump wore the same thing as Kate Middleton, with Middleton being the clear winner between the two. But with Middleton typically rocking some classic and classy English countryside pieces, it seems that Melania was trying to copy a similarly muted earth-tone and weather-resistant style. With North Carolina under unusual and unreasonably cold temperatures during her visit, it is hard to blame her. However, once again, Middleton comes out as the clear champion in the comparison of taste and style.
Both women have access to high-end fashion and expensive brand names. However, with Middleton's rotating looks boasting a Barbour label, it's much easier for her to embrace a look of effortless elegance. Meanwhile, Melania is trapped in a puffy jacket that seems to swallow her whole with aviator glasses to boot (no wonder people are joking about her not really being there, as it's hard to find her under all those layers). Between this and the Hamburglar hat Melania wore to her husband's inauguration ceremonies, it might be time for her to actually take a note out of Middleton's playbook and find her local Burberry outlet for a fresh wardrobe revamp.