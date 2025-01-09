Kate Middleton's New Casual Look Gives Meghan Markle Vibes As William & Harry Feud Rages
Like all good husbands, Prince William took to social media to publicly celebrate his wife's birthday. In an Instagram post on January 9, the Prince of Wales honored Kate Middleton, writing, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable...Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you." After a 2024 filled with tragic royal family moments, this post served as a touching reminder of everything Kate has overcome amid her cancer diagnosis. What's also notable about the snap is that the Princess of Wales is rocking a more relaxed style than we're used to seeing her in — perhaps even encroaching on Meghan Markle's return to Instagram.
Seen smiling with a plaid scarf draped over a casual yet classy white button-down and blazer, Kate poses with her hands tucked into her denim pants' pockets. This look is pared down compared to the usual royal fanfare, but Kate isn't alone in opting for a more laid back look. Meghan has also decided to let her hair down as she launches her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Not only does this poke at the possible feud between Meghan and Kate, it also hints that the bad blood between Prince William and Prince Harry is still ongoing.
Both Harry and William are battling it out on social media
Whereas the truth behind the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is tricky to parse out, it really boils down to: they both love their wives. With Harry doing his best to prioritize his wife, Meghan Markle, by stepping down as working members of the royal family and relocating the United States, William took a more traditional route. William and Kate Middleton, made it clear they felt a bit abandoned by Harry and Meghan, as they then had to shoulder more of the public royal responsibilities themselves. However, after standing by Kate's side while she took care of her health, William might have to get over his hard feelings toward Harry sooner rather than later, as it seems they have more in common than their beef might indicate.
For the time being, however, it appears the brothers are still dueling it out in competing "wife guy" social media posts. While William has the loving birthday tribute, Harry started the social media challenge by filming Meghan as she skipped along the beach on New Year's Day 2025. Perhaps the two princes can continue to use social media as a way to rebuild their relationship, or at least provide some hope that Harry and Meghan can rekindle their relationship with Kate.