Kate Middleton's New Casual Look Gives Meghan Markle Vibes As William & Harry Feud Rages

Like all good husbands, Prince William took to social media to publicly celebrate his wife's birthday. In an Instagram post on January 9, the Prince of Wales honored Kate Middleton, writing, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable...Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you." After a 2024 filled with tragic royal family moments, this post served as a touching reminder of everything Kate has overcome amid her cancer diagnosis. What's also notable about the snap is that the Princess of Wales is rocking a more relaxed style than we're used to seeing her in — perhaps even encroaching on Meghan Markle's return to Instagram.

Seen smiling with a plaid scarf draped over a casual yet classy white button-down and blazer, Kate poses with her hands tucked into her denim pants' pockets. This look is pared down compared to the usual royal fanfare, but Kate isn't alone in opting for a more laid back look. Meghan has also decided to let her hair down as she launches her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Not only does this poke at the possible feud between Meghan and Kate, it also hints that the bad blood between Prince William and Prince Harry is still ongoing.