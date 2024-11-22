Britain's royal family has been rocked by tragedy in recent years — most notably, the death of long-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, preceded by that of her husband, Prince Philip, the previous year. Yet 2024 has proven to be a particularly difficult year for the House of Windsor, characterized by multiple royals hit by illnesses that have left their long-term fates in question.

During a visit to South Africa in November 2024, Prince William weighed in on his own annus horribilis (to borrow the phrase famously used by his grandmother to describe the awful onslaught of events that beset the family in 1992). "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told journalists, as reported by BBC News. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

William may be bearing the weight of an array of sorrowful situations, yet things are even more dire for some of his closest family members. To find out more, keep reading for a rundown of the royal family's most tragic moments of 2024.