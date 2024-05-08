The Death Of Pippa Middleton's Ex Thomas Kingston Is So Tragic

Pippa Middleton is married to James Matthews, but he isn't the only romantic suitor she's ever entertained. Before Middleton married Matthews in May 2017, she purportedly enjoyed a relationship with the late Thomas Kingston. Though their romance fizzled out in 2011, the pair still managed to turn heads with public outings, including a day at the Cheltenham Festival and dinner at the swanky Le Caprice in 2013. Although they weren't destined for each other, the exes-turned-pals attended each other's weddings. Kingston's wedding to Lady Gabriella Windsor, who's also a member of the British royal family, took place two years after Middleton's wedding, in May of 2019.

Ultimately, Kingston's marriage to Windsor was cut short, as he died in February of 2024. Shortly after his death, Kingston's family released a public statement confirming the tragic news. "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," read the statement obtained by People. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing." Upon the initial announcement, the outlet reported that Kingston's death wasn't suspicious in nature. However, the narrative surrounding Kingston's passing soon became concerning.