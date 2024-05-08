The Death Of Pippa Middleton's Ex Thomas Kingston Is So Tragic
Pippa Middleton is married to James Matthews, but he isn't the only romantic suitor she's ever entertained. Before Middleton married Matthews in May 2017, she purportedly enjoyed a relationship with the late Thomas Kingston. Though their romance fizzled out in 2011, the pair still managed to turn heads with public outings, including a day at the Cheltenham Festival and dinner at the swanky Le Caprice in 2013. Although they weren't destined for each other, the exes-turned-pals attended each other's weddings. Kingston's wedding to Lady Gabriella Windsor, who's also a member of the British royal family, took place two years after Middleton's wedding, in May of 2019.
Ultimately, Kingston's marriage to Windsor was cut short, as he died in February of 2024. Shortly after his death, Kingston's family released a public statement confirming the tragic news. "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," read the statement obtained by People. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing." Upon the initial announcement, the outlet reported that Kingston's death wasn't suspicious in nature. However, the narrative surrounding Kingston's passing soon became concerning.
Thomas Kingston's death was investigated
Initial details about Thomas Kingston's death were scarce, but the story took a devastating turn. On February 29, 2024, an official from the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court told Us Weekly that they'd be conducting an investigation into Kingston's death. "Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr. Thomas Henry Robin Kingston," read the statement. However, as the outlet noted, there was no indication of foul play at the time.
Tragically, the investigation later uncovered that Kingston had died by suicide. In her testimony, Senior Coroner Kate Skerrett detailed the heartbreaking circumstances. After having lunch with his son, Kingston's father went out to walk the dog, only to return to a grim discovery. "On his return Mr. Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him," Skerrett said, according to the Mirror. "His father forced entry on a locked-out building when no reply could be gained. He found Mr. Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury." Per the outlet, a gun was present at the scene.
How the royal family handled Thomas Kingston's death
Between his past relationship with Pippa Middleton and his marriage to Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston was deeply enmeshed within the royal family. Following his death, King Charles and Queen Camilla acknowledged Kingston in a statement. "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," read the statement. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."
Kingston's funeral was held on March 12, 2024, at St. James' Palace. The funeral service attracted the attention of nearly 150 close friends and family members of Kingston and the royal family. In addition to Kington's wife, Lady Gabriella Windsor, the other most notable guest was Prince William, who attended without his wife, Kate Middleton, who we've since learned was undergoing chemotherapy. King Charles II, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, skipped out on the ceremony, as did his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Kingston left behind Windsor, with whom he shared no children.