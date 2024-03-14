Here's How Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Related To The Royal Family
With both Kate Middleton and King Charles being hospitalized at the same time, 2024 is shaping up to be a difficult year for the royal family. The latest tragedy has been the heartbreaking death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor. And, with that, there's been a lot more attention centered on the late Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, once removed.
While Lady Gabriella isn't a public figure in the way many of her famous relatives are, she's very much a part of the royal family. She's the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who, while not a senior royal, was the late Queen Elizabeth's first cousin. Prince Michael was also known to be very close with the queen prior to her death — and that meant the former monarch and her family were a big part of Lady Gabriella's life growing up.
Closeness aside, Lady Gabriella, like her parents, is a non-working royal, and given how far down the list of succession she is, that's not exactly surprising. As noted in a 2024 report by People, she is 56th in line to the throne, making it unlikely that she'd ever come close to the top spot. Even so, she's been involved in a number of events royal watchers will be familiar with.
She had a royal wedding of her own
While perhaps not quite as high profile of those of her senior royal relatives, back in May 2019, when she wed Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor had a royal wedding of her own. And, even though it wasn't a televised occasion, as noted by the royal family's website, the nuptials saw a number of very well-known guests join in on the celebrations.
Naturally, included in the guest list were the bride's parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, as well as Lady Gabriella's brother, Lord Frederick Windsor and sister-in-law, actor-turned-royal, Sophie Winkleman. However, the attendees also included the late Queen Elizabeth, who was photographed by the Daily Mail, beaming in a floral dress with a fuchsia coat and matching fascinator, and an equally thrilled-looking Prince Phillip. Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, and even the Middleton family (minus the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves) were also present for the festivities.
As if the turnout wasn't enough of an indication that Lady Gabriella was a big part of the royal family, a video published by the Daily Mail showed that the former monarch was also one of the first guests to wave at the newlyweds as they left the ceremony held at St George's Chapel. Well, that, and the fact that the chapel is based in the castle bearing her own last name.
The royals have supported Lady Gabriella as she grieves
In addition to her wedding, Lady Gabriella Windsor has been spotted at many other royal events over the years. From attending Royal Ascot with her relatives, to making the most of the royal box at Wimbledon, and even attending Kate Middleton's annual Christmas carols event, Lady Gabriella is very much a part of the family's social occasions.
In light of that, it only makes sense that the royal family was quick to issue a statement when they learned of her husband's heartbreaking death. In a statement made to the press, Buckingham Palace shared, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family" (via Town & Country).
In the immediate aftermath of their son-in-law's passing, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were in attendance at the memorial for King Constantine, which took place at St George's Chapel. Though the royal couple has been accused of controversy in the past, Tatler has pointed out that their decision to go ahead with the memorial was based on wanting to keep attention off their daughter as she grieved. We have no doubts that the extended royal family will be there for Lady Gabriella as she navigates this difficult time. We're wishing her the best and keeping her in our thoughts.