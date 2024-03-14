Here's How Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Related To The Royal Family

With both Kate Middleton and King Charles being hospitalized at the same time, 2024 is shaping up to be a difficult year for the royal family. The latest tragedy has been the heartbreaking death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor. And, with that, there's been a lot more attention centered on the late Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, once removed.

While Lady Gabriella isn't a public figure in the way many of her famous relatives are, she's very much a part of the royal family. She's the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who, while not a senior royal, was the late Queen Elizabeth's first cousin. Prince Michael was also known to be very close with the queen prior to her death — and that meant the former monarch and her family were a big part of Lady Gabriella's life growing up.

Closeness aside, Lady Gabriella, like her parents, is a non-working royal, and given how far down the list of succession she is, that's not exactly surprising. As noted in a 2024 report by People, she is 56th in line to the throne, making it unlikely that she'd ever come close to the top spot. Even so, she's been involved in a number of events royal watchers will be familiar with.