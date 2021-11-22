Here's Who Pippa Middleton Dated Before Getting Back With Her Husband

While Pippa Middleton might not be making as many headlines as her sister Kate Middleton does these days, she still manages to turn heads everywhere she goes and with everything she does. After all, she did marry another kind of royalty — the business kind — when she tied the knot to billionaire James Matthews. Pippa's main squeeze is a former professional race car driver, hedge fund manager, and heir to the Scottish feudal of Laird of Glen Affric, among other things, according to Town and Country.

Apparently, Pippa's own mother Carole Middleton knew before she did that things were meant to be between her and James. A source told the Telegraph that it was Carole who was the one who supposedly orchestrated their relationship behind the scenes. "This is something she has hoped for for quite some time. She appears to be something of a mastermind in making this happen," the tipster said.

With that said, it did appear as though Pippa Middleton was spending time with another well-known ex before she made things official with James. That ex is also someone who made a lot of headlines during his romance with the Duchess of Cambridge's little sister, too.