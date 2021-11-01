Was Pippa Middleton Really Just Spotted In The US?

Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Pippa nearly stole the show at her big sister's royal wedding back in 2011, and her name appeared in headlines for weeks after, according to Express. Since that time, Pippa has faded into the background, and while she does see her sister and her family, Pippa lives her life completely out of the spotlight. Pippa married James Matthews back in 2017, according to Town and Country, and has since welcomed two children, Arthur and Grace, the latter of whom was born in March 2021, according to People magazine.

Hello! magazine reports that the Matthews family lives in a $23 million mansion in Chelsea, not too far from the Cambridge family home at Kensington Palace in London. The Matthews abode is said to be five stories, and is complete with a home gym, a movie theater, and a nursery. Pippa doesn't share too much with the world, and has been able to keep her private life secluded from the tabloids. However, whenever she is spotted by the paparazzi, she finds herself back in the magazines. As it turns out, Pippa and James have found their way to the headlines once more. Keep reading to find out where they were just spotted.