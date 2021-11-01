Was Pippa Middleton Really Just Spotted In The US?
Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Pippa nearly stole the show at her big sister's royal wedding back in 2011, and her name appeared in headlines for weeks after, according to Express. Since that time, Pippa has faded into the background, and while she does see her sister and her family, Pippa lives her life completely out of the spotlight. Pippa married James Matthews back in 2017, according to Town and Country, and has since welcomed two children, Arthur and Grace, the latter of whom was born in March 2021, according to People magazine.
Hello! magazine reports that the Matthews family lives in a $23 million mansion in Chelsea, not too far from the Cambridge family home at Kensington Palace in London. The Matthews abode is said to be five stories, and is complete with a home gym, a movie theater, and a nursery. Pippa doesn't share too much with the world, and has been able to keep her private life secluded from the tabloids. However, whenever she is spotted by the paparazzi, she finds herself back in the magazines. As it turns out, Pippa and James have found their way to the headlines once more. Keep reading to find out where they were just spotted.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were in Texas for an event
Pippa Middelton and her husband took a trip to the United States, according to Hello! magazine. The couple was spotted by royal watchers in Austin, Texas, who snapped pics of the two and posted the photos to social media. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James Matthews were actually in town for the U.S. Grand Prix held on October 22. James is a former Formula 3 driver who is currently on the board of British F1 racing team Williams Racing, a position that he has held since September 2020. He was on-hand to watch the race and support drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell.
Several other celebs were in attendance at the race, including former NBA star Shaquille O'Neil, tennis pro Serena Williams, golf pro Rory McIlroy, and NBA star Chris Bosh, according to local news station KXAN. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actor Ben Stiller were also spotted. It is unknown if Pippa and James rubbed elbows with any U.S. celebs, but they seemed to keep to themselves, perhaps because they were technically there on business. It doesn't appear as though Pippa and James brought their children along for the trip. It's also unclear how long the couple stayed in The States.