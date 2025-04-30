Meghan Markle's Attempt To Copy Kate Middleton's Anniversary Outfit Is So Tasteless
They say copying is the sincerest form of flattery, but that doesn't mean it still isn't annoying and tacky. On April 29, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland, and Kate wore brown skinny jeans — clothing that probably isn't in Queen Camilla's closet. The mother of three looked stylish, which is probably why her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, also decided to wear skinny jeans on social media.
While it could just be a coincidence, it's not like either woman constantly wears that type of clothing, so it raised a lot of eyebrows with fans when they saw Meghan copying Kate's look. "Quick Quick!! Catherine wore skinny jeans," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Must COPY." The person shared a clip of Meghan carrying a basket down the stairs, which, frankly, is a weird thing to film yourself doing.
Quick Quick!! Catherine wore skinny jeans
Must COPY https://t.co/enEj47l3CX
— MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 30, 2025
Many X users responded to that tweet, with one person writing, "The difference is, Catherine looks good in her skinny jeans." Someone else shared a photo of Middleton and said, Markle was "definitely going for the 'Wales' look, wax jacket and jeans." The two women have a shady side to their relationship, so copying each other's looks isn't exactly that big of a shock. But, doing it is still quite tasteless.
Kate and Meghan's feud isn't slowing down anytime soon
If anyone has "the royal family kisses and makes up" on their 2025 Bingo card, it doesn't look like that's going to be a winning spot this year. Recently, Meghan Markle spoke at TIME 100 Summit, where she twisted the knife in her feud with Kate Middleton with a sly swipe at the royal family. She made sure to mention how her son, Prince Archie, has a loose tooth — hours after a precious photo of Prince Louis hit Instagram that showed him missing his two front teeth. The timing was suspicious and came across as shady.
However, Meghan was even shadier when she bragged about how great she was doing and how healthy her immediate family was. The year 2024 was filled with tragic moments for the royal family, many of which involved health issues, which Meghan would know. Seems an odd thing to publicly voice when you know your in-laws have been struggling (regardless of how you and your spouse feel about them).
When a royal author claimed Kate and Meghan's feud was worse than the public knew, the women's behavior did absolutely nothing to squash that rumor. If anything, they've only further fanned the flames between the feuding families.