Meghan Markle's Attempt To Copy Kate Middleton's Anniversary Outfit Is So Tasteless

They say copying is the sincerest form of flattery, but that doesn't mean it still isn't annoying and tacky. On April 29, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland, and Kate wore brown skinny jeans — clothing that probably isn't in Queen Camilla's closet. The mother of three looked stylish, which is probably why her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, also decided to wear skinny jeans on social media.

Advertisement

While it could just be a coincidence, it's not like either woman constantly wears that type of clothing, so it raised a lot of eyebrows with fans when they saw Meghan copying Kate's look. "Quick Quick!! Catherine wore skinny jeans," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Must COPY." The person shared a clip of Meghan carrying a basket down the stairs, which, frankly, is a weird thing to film yourself doing.

Quick Quick!! Catherine wore skinny jeans Must COPY https://t.co/enEj47l3CX — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 30, 2025

Many X users responded to that tweet, with one person writing, "The difference is, Catherine looks good in her skinny jeans." Someone else shared a photo of Middleton and said, Markle was "definitely going for the 'Wales' look, wax jacket and jeans." The two women have a shady side to their relationship, so copying each other's looks isn't exactly that big of a shock. But, doing it is still quite tasteless.

Advertisement