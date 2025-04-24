Meghan Markle Twists The Knife In Kate Middleton Feud With Sly Swipe At Royal Family
Taking the stage for the TIME 100 Summit, Meghan Markle took several swipes at an ongoing feud simmering between herself and the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex poked at her own possible beef with Catherine, Princess of Wales not once, but twice while onstage for the event. While there's much to celebrate in Markle's life at this time — being a serial entrepreneur and balancing that with motherhood — it still seems she can't quite quit the trend of trying to keep up with her in-laws.
Markle once again used her son Prince Archie to twist the knife in her feud with Kate Middleton when she mentioned wanting to fly back home in time to help her son with a loose tooth. This came off as shady since Kate and her husband William, Prince of Wales had posted an adorable photo of Prince Louis missing his two front teeth on Instagram mere hours before Markle attended the event. Of course, there was more Markle had to say.
"I'm the happiest that I've ever been," Markle admitted to interviewer Jessica Sibley. "To... have a husband who is just so supportive and to have healthy kids that are so joyful. I never would have imagined getting here." However, considering the many tragic moments from which the royal family is still reeling, Markle's boasting about her health and happiness is sure to land her in hot water.
Meghan Markle's return to the spotlight has ruffled feathers
When Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram in early 2025, it was a subtle sign that she was about to be in the public sphere once again. It also set into motion the resurgence of a royal feud. Every time Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made a post, it seemed the family across the pond had to as well. For example, look at the time Catherine, Princess of Wales posted a Markle-inspired outfit on Instagram, indicating that the two women seemed ready to continue to go toe to toe with one another, at least online anyway.
Of course, the rollout of Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever was rocky and full of avoidable mistakes. Her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder," is already being hit with criticism, and many have derided Markle and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as using the podcast for funds. "With Love, Meghan," Markle's Netflix show, has not been a hit with critics, but was picked up for a second season, indicating that people are possibly finding entertainment in the mess that is Markle.
Now, it seems, she's using her family's health and happiness to possibly cover up some of her tracks — but also as a means of keeping the feud alive. Perhaps it's just good marketing to bait her royal in-laws. It is certainly helping Markle keep her name in the news.