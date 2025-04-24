Meghan Markle Twists The Knife In Kate Middleton Feud With Sly Swipe At Royal Family

Taking the stage for the TIME 100 Summit, Meghan Markle took several swipes at an ongoing feud simmering between herself and the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex poked at her own possible beef with Catherine, Princess of Wales not once, but twice while onstage for the event. While there's much to celebrate in Markle's life at this time — being a serial entrepreneur and balancing that with motherhood — it still seems she can't quite quit the trend of trying to keep up with her in-laws.

Advertisement

Markle once again used her son Prince Archie to twist the knife in her feud with Kate Middleton when she mentioned wanting to fly back home in time to help her son with a loose tooth. This came off as shady since Kate and her husband William, Prince of Wales had posted an adorable photo of Prince Louis missing his two front teeth on Instagram mere hours before Markle attended the event. Of course, there was more Markle had to say.

"I'm the happiest that I've ever been," Markle admitted to interviewer Jessica Sibley. "To... have a husband who is just so supportive and to have healthy kids that are so joyful. I never would have imagined getting here." However, considering the many tragic moments from which the royal family is still reeling, Markle's boasting about her health and happiness is sure to land her in hot water.

Advertisement