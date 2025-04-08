Meghan Markle Takes Sly Swipe At Kate Middleton & Uses Archie As The Knife

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, might have let the shady side of her relationship with Catherine, Princess of Wales, slip out during the first episode of her new podcast. Meghan's friend and founder of the popular dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, sat down for "Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan," which debuted on April 8. In the episode, Wolfe Herd talked about when Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, debuted their first child, Prince Archie, to the world just two days after he was born. And Meghan's choice to leave her comments in the episode's final cut might have been a bit of subtle shade directed toward Kate Middleton.

While Wolfe Herd chatted with Meghan, she recalled, "I'll never forget the image of you after you delivered Archie and the whole world was waiting for his debut." She added, "I was either just becoming or about to become a new mom, and I was like, 'Oh my God, how is this woman doing this? How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this, you know, beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?'" Of course, stepping out to show off your baby to the public just two days after giving birth is anything but typical. For the royal family, however, it's how things are done — and Kate managed to one up Meghan, famously showing off each of her babies just hours after their births.