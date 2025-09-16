JD Vance's Cruelest Gaffe Yet About Usha Should Have Her Running For The Hills

JD Vance had a closer relationship with Charlie Kirk than many knew, and the vice president even guest-hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" on September 15. During the episode, JD revealed information about his relationship with Usha Vance he likely wishes he could take back. The trouble started when the VP mentioned how he spoke to Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, after the podcaster's death. "She said to me that Charlie never raised his voice, that he never cussed at her, that he was never cross or mean-spirited to her," JD said.

JD Vance emotionally recalled moments with Erica Kirk, saying Charlie inspired him to be a better husband. "I need to be a better husband. I need to be a better father... I just realized that all of these moments that I get to have, Charlie is not able to have them anymore." pic.twitter.com/ucAxMMQUO3 — Encounter News (@EncounterNewsX) September 15, 2025

Amid complimenting Charlie as a husband, JD wound up painting himself in a bad light. "I think that on the great balance of things, that I'm a pretty good husband, but I could never say that I was never unpleasant with my wife," JD bizarrely added in an unprompted admission. "I can never say that I've never raised my voice to my wife." The "Hillbilly Elegy" author was not done blurting out confessions about his own marriage, mentioning how he was inspired by Charlie "to be the kind of husband to my wife that he was to his."

A clip of his comment about planning to treat his wife better was shared online, and some people thought it was evidence that JD and Usha's marriage is doomed. "Real men don't need to shout," one X user responded. Others thought not yelling at your partner was a low bar to clear. "Isn't that normal for any reasonable spouse?" one wrote. "I wd like to know Usha's thoughts about this. She seems a gentle person," another commented. This isn't the first time JD's remarks about his marriage have set off alarm bells.