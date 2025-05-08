JD Vance Embarrassing Wife Usha Has Divorce Alarm Bells Ringing

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Usha Vance is that she wants to divorce JD Vance, which was sparked by the vice president's continual embarrassment of his wife on the campaign trail and while in office. Part of the media rounds made by JD during his bid to become VP included podcast appearances, and he wound up putting his foot in his mouth as part of a free-flowing conversation on the "Full Send" podcast. He recalled being vetted by a lawyer as part of the process of being nominated as Donald Trump's running mate, and that included answering awkward questions. The lawyer interviewed JD in front of Usha, asking the vice-presidential hopeful if he had a "secret family," and for some reason, JD decided to bring this up on air. "I'm like, 'Are you serious? Do I have any secret family?'" he recalled during the August 2024 appearance. "If I did, I'm not gonna admit it in front of my wife," JD added with laughter. Clips of the "secret family" exchange were shared on X, formerly Twitter, and several users thought JD had unnecessarily embarrassed his wife by publicly broaching the topic. "I bet she wouldn't see her children again if she left him," one wrote about Usha.

The discomfort continued when JD came to the defense of a DOGE staffer who had been fired for past discriminatory tweets such as "normalize Indian hate" — the defense was surprising, given that his wife is an Indian American. In February, JD tweeted that the staffer shouldn't be judged for past online indiscretions. Netizens believed that seeing her husband mishandle the racially insensitive situation should have had Usha running to divorce JD. "Usha, you need to take your kids and go," one tweeted.

The vice president also embarrassed Usha during several public appearances.