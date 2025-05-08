JD Vance Embarrassing Wife Usha Has Divorce Alarm Bells Ringing
One of the biggest rumors surrounding Usha Vance is that she wants to divorce JD Vance, which was sparked by the vice president's continual embarrassment of his wife on the campaign trail and while in office. Part of the media rounds made by JD during his bid to become VP included podcast appearances, and he wound up putting his foot in his mouth as part of a free-flowing conversation on the "Full Send" podcast. He recalled being vetted by a lawyer as part of the process of being nominated as Donald Trump's running mate, and that included answering awkward questions. The lawyer interviewed JD in front of Usha, asking the vice-presidential hopeful if he had a "secret family," and for some reason, JD decided to bring this up on air. "I'm like, 'Are you serious? Do I have any secret family?'" he recalled during the August 2024 appearance. "If I did, I'm not gonna admit it in front of my wife," JD added with laughter. Clips of the "secret family" exchange were shared on X, formerly Twitter, and several users thought JD had unnecessarily embarrassed his wife by publicly broaching the topic. "I bet she wouldn't see her children again if she left him," one wrote about Usha.
The discomfort continued when JD came to the defense of a DOGE staffer who had been fired for past discriminatory tweets such as "normalize Indian hate" — the defense was surprising, given that his wife is an Indian American. In February, JD tweeted that the staffer shouldn't be judged for past online indiscretions. Netizens believed that seeing her husband mishandle the racially insensitive situation should have had Usha running to divorce JD. "Usha, you need to take your kids and go," one tweeted.
The vice president also embarrassed Usha during several public appearances.
Why people think Usha Vance should file for divorce
There was an awkward moment for Team Trump during the prayer service for his inauguration in January, and JD Vance didn't handle it with much grace. Rev. Mariann Budde delivered the prayer and used the opportunity to blast Donald Trump's stance and mishandling of LGBTQ issues. JD looked perturbed as Budde went in on Trump and asked him "to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now." Meanwhile, Usha remained stoic and attentive and took in the reverend's words. If SLOTUS was annoyed by the reverend's timing of the message, she did not let on, but her husband could not contain himself and leaned over to whisper something to Usha. Clips of the uncomfortable sermon were uploaded to X, and people noticed how the Vances differed in handling the moment. "I love how she ignored her childish spouse," one tweeted. "Yes Usha didn't flinch even when her husband whispered something to her!" another wrote. The vice president showed his comparative immaturity again a couple of months later at another public event.
In an attempt to make a joke, JD exposed that his marriage with Usha was on rocky ground when he spoke to a Michigan crowd in March. "The cameras are all on. Anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh," JD said as the second lady stood behind him. Once again, people noted how much JD's behavior had embarrassed Usha. "Blink twice if you need help, Usha," one X user tweeted after seeing footage of the speech. Others imparted marital advice to the vice president's wife. "Run, don't walk, Usha," another advised.