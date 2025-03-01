Scandalous Rumors About Usha Vance We Can't Ignore
When it comes to Usha Vance, she's something of a mystery to many. Of course, a little enigma isn't always a bad thing. However, one drawback to not making one's stance on things crystal clear is that it creates the perfect opportunity for others to make things up. And, in Usha's case, some of what's been said about her (and often never confirmed nor denied) has been downright scandalous.
Okay, so one rumor about the second lady hasn't necessarily been made up. We're talking about the claim that Usha was once a Hillary Clinton supporter — a tidbit of information that came from JD Vance himself. Though JD didn't exactly sit down with an interviewer to share that, back in 2024, an insider told Daily Beast that the now-vice president had revealed to them back in 2016 that Usha was leaning toward voting for the former secretary of state.
Naturally, the fact that Usha's own husband told someone about her voting for Clinton prompted a ton of people to wonder about her political views. In fact, one person who claimed to have known her during her time at Cambridge University spoke to The Telegraph and doubled down on the claims that she was previously liberal. "I certainly don't remember any indication whatsoever that she harbored any far-right political views or would tolerate somebody who did," they said. Even so, that might not be entirely true. After all, another insider who spoke about Usha's political leanings told Daily Mail that neither she nor her parents had ever been particularly forthcoming when it came to their political beliefs. Sure enough, even when she has spoken about her husband being selected as Donald Trump's running mate, she's gushed about how much she believed in JD rather than waxed lyrical about the Grand Old Party itself. Way to keep us guessing!
One of Usha's classmates thought she was a sociopath
Though everyone is entitled to keep their political views to their chest, it seems as though Usha Vance has a penchant for keeping her personal feelings to herself as well. Unfortunately, that made some of her classmates rather suspicious back in the day — and one went as far as commenting on her mental health because of it. Hold tight for the yikes.
Speaking to The Cut, an unnamed friend — well, an unnamed former friend, anyway — complained about Usha not being vulnerable with them. "It didn't seem like things got to her that much," they said. That wasn't all, though. They added, "I kind of wonder if she's a sociopath." According to The Cut, the comment had been a serious one.
Now, we didn't know Usha in law school. That said, something tells us that her unwillingness to be open with the friend in question could have had something to do with a lack of trust. And, with said friend later making such bold assumptions about her mental health in such a public way, she probably wasn't too far off the mark there. For the record, no one else has repeated the suggestion that Usha was a sociopath — probably because it's untrue, but also likely because saying so without any kind of diagnosis is entirely inappropriate.
There was a rumor that Usha planned to leave JD
Heading back to politics, given all that's been said about Usha Vance holding liberal beliefs, it's probably not surprising that when her husband was announced as Donald Trump's running mate, rumors that she wanted a divorce from JD Vance ran rampant. However, it is worth noting that one of the starting points of this particular rumor was a video demonstrating just how easy it was to manufacture false information.
In a September 2024 TikTok video, a user shared rapid-fire details about the supposedly impending divorce. One particularly harrowing claim was that Usha was determined to divorce prior to the election as she was concerned that if JD became the vice president, she might not be able to do so (after all, JD is notoriously anti-divorce). Scandalous indeed. However, the user then took a pause before asking, "See how easy that was? See how easy it is to make up stories 24 hours before the presidential debate?" The user went on to note that the vast majority of TikTok users would have scrolled on to the next video within just 10 seconds, so many likely wouldn't even have heard her point about it being completely made up. Evidently, that was the case. A number of viewers left comments that they'd told a relative or forwarded the video along without vetting the information first.
Though Usha's mysterious views may prompt some to wonder if she and JD will stay together long term, all signs have pointed to them being just fine for the time being. Between the Vances' many PDA moments and her public messages of support, it's pretty clear the divorce rumors are just that — rumors.
Some have said Usha wasn't happy about JD's run for VP
Usha and JD Vance probably aren't planning on getting divorced, but one rumor that may have a slight grain of truth to it is that the second lady wasn't too keen on her husband being in the running for the vice president role. Who can forget the blip of tension in the Vances' "Fox and Friends" pre-VP interview? Usha famously revealed that she wasn't "raring to change anything about our lives right now." What's more, JD previously exposed both Usha and Melania Trump's thoughts on politics in a slip-up. Hint: those thoughts were far from enthusiastic.
With that in mind, it's not exactly surprising that a rumor that Usha felt as though she was being forced into her new role started doing the rounds. However, as with the others, that was debunked fairly quickly. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a friend of hers pointed out, "She is close with her family. If she didn't want to be doing this, her out is very easy." As such, they added, "It's hard for me to imagine her being trapped."
On top of her support system, it's also worth mentioning that Usha was very successful in her own right and only stepped down from her position to support JD. Had she been as opposed to his ambitions as the rumors suggested, she probably wouldn't have done so.
There were rumors that Usha could face deportation
One especially scandalous rumor about Usha Vance was that if her husband's boss's policies came to fruition, she might find herself in a very tricky situation. Because Usha's parents were born in India, some claimed she might not actually qualify for citizenship. "JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, will have her citizenship revoked if Trump signs his executive order banning birthright citizenship. Her parents were not U.S. citizens at the time of her birth — awkward," an authoritative-looking meme claimed.
Reuters debunked the idea in no uncertain terms, pointing out that even though it wasn't clear whether Usha's parents already had citizenship before she was born, that was irrelevant. That was because the bill would only have a bearing on babies born after the bill was signed. Snopes backed that up, noting that as long as the bill, as it stood, remained unchanged, Usha wouldn't be affected by it in any way.
Of course, it makes sense that immigration laws, as they pertain to the Vances, are interesting. Prior to jumping on the Trump train, JD was very critical of MAGA policies on the matter. Some may remember that back in 2016, he took to X, then known as Twitter, to declare, "Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible." The post has since been deleted. With that in mind, it would make for the ultimate irony if, in the wake of JD and Donald Trump's weird relationship, Usha ended up getting the short end of the stick. However, this scandalous rumor had no truth to it.
Another rumor suggested Usha wasn't JD's first wife
Another detail about Usha and JD Vance that certainly would be juicy, given the latter's stance on divorce, would be that Usha was wife number three for the "Hillbilly Elegy" author. That is — if it were true.
ICYMI, in July 2024, a critic of the then-VP candidate took to Instagram Threads to share, "Vance, twice divorced, chastised others for divorcing." It's unclear whether the person who started the strange rumor about the Vances' marriage had confused JD with Donald Trump (who does have two failed marriages under his belt) or if it was simply an attempt at spreading false information because they didn't like the then-candidate. Either way, though, there was no truth to the post. In addition to there being no documents to suggest Vance had been married prior to Usha, a representative for the now-VP also denied the claim outright.
Given just how major (and oftentimes contradictory) JD's transformation as a politician has been, it's not surprising that so many people have looked for ways to discredit him. And, with Usha known for keeping to herself and not stepping in to correct falsehoods, that's created the perfect setup for her husband's detractors to make things up. However, when it comes to the most scandalous rumors about Usha, it's safe to say that nearly all of them have been untrue.