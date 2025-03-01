Scandalous Rumors About Usha Vance We Can't Ignore

When it comes to Usha Vance, she's something of a mystery to many. Of course, a little enigma isn't always a bad thing. However, one drawback to not making one's stance on things crystal clear is that it creates the perfect opportunity for others to make things up. And, in Usha's case, some of what's been said about her (and often never confirmed nor denied) has been downright scandalous.

Okay, so one rumor about the second lady hasn't necessarily been made up. We're talking about the claim that Usha was once a Hillary Clinton supporter — a tidbit of information that came from JD Vance himself. Though JD didn't exactly sit down with an interviewer to share that, back in 2024, an insider told Daily Beast that the now-vice president had revealed to them back in 2016 that Usha was leaning toward voting for the former secretary of state.

Naturally, the fact that Usha's own husband told someone about her voting for Clinton prompted a ton of people to wonder about her political views. In fact, one person who claimed to have known her during her time at Cambridge University spoke to The Telegraph and doubled down on the claims that she was previously liberal. "I certainly don't remember any indication whatsoever that she harbored any far-right political views or would tolerate somebody who did," they said. Even so, that might not be entirely true. After all, another insider who spoke about Usha's political leanings told Daily Mail that neither she nor her parents had ever been particularly forthcoming when it came to their political beliefs. Sure enough, even when she has spoken about her husband being selected as Donald Trump's running mate, she's gushed about how much she believed in JD rather than waxed lyrical about the Grand Old Party itself. Way to keep us guessing!