Cringey Moments Of PDA Between JD & Usha Vance Caught On Camera

Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have ramped up their over-the-top public displays of affection in recent weeks. When Usha quit her day job to join JD on the campaign trail, the couple really went on a mission to let the public know how much they love each other. In one of the more weird things about JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage, the Senator from Ohio has boldly stated in his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that Usha was his, "Yale spirit guide." Which feels cringey at best.

However, when JD Vance runs out of words of affirmation for his stunning wife, he's quick to take things into PDA territory. The couple are incredibly handsy with each other, often in settings where it might not be the most appropriate. It's also such a stark contrast to his running mate, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who rarely seem to touch. Here are some of the more cringe-worthy moments of PDA caught between JD and Usha Vance.