Cringey Moments Of PDA Between JD & Usha Vance Caught On Camera
Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have ramped up their over-the-top public displays of affection in recent weeks. When Usha quit her day job to join JD on the campaign trail, the couple really went on a mission to let the public know how much they love each other. In one of the more weird things about JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage, the Senator from Ohio has boldly stated in his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that Usha was his, "Yale spirit guide." Which feels cringey at best.
However, when JD Vance runs out of words of affirmation for his stunning wife, he's quick to take things into PDA territory. The couple are incredibly handsy with each other, often in settings where it might not be the most appropriate. It's also such a stark contrast to his running mate, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who rarely seem to touch. Here are some of the more cringe-worthy moments of PDA caught between JD and Usha Vance.
JD and Usha Vance enjoy plenty of campaign trail kisses
Seen here at an August 28 rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, JD Vance kisses his wife, Usha Vance, before taking the stage. Really putting the "public" in public displays of affection, this smooch was planted in front of a crowd of about 200 people inside transportation and trucking company Team Hardinger. Although the attendees appeared to enjoy the intimate moment, it still felt a bit much for a professional and political event.
During the speech, Vance raged against policies that would convert big rigs into electric vehicles and promised to bolster the job security of the trucking industry. JD Vance also railed against opponent Kamala Harris and her track record of seemingly overlooking the working class. Touching on topics like immigration policies and inflation, Vance discussed issues that were critically important to the blue-collar workers of Pennsylvania. A strategy that helped cinch victory for Vance and Donald Trump.
Watch those hands, JD Vance
In a celebratory moment, Usha Vance plants a kiss on JD Vance's cheek while on stage at Duke Energy Convention Center on May 3, 2022. A transformative Vance had just won the Ohio Senate primary election after being endorsed by Donald Trump. Whereas this could have been a charming moment of support from a spouse, JD Vance's left hand appears to be going in for an inappropriate grasp. Hovering dangerously close to Usha's rear end, the duo managed to make yet another public moment feel a little too intimate.
In 2022, Vance nudged out former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel to receive the Republican nomination for the Senate. It was a heated race that saw fellow conservative candidates getting in each other's faces and often slinging proverbial mud. Later that year, Vance went head to head against Democrat representative Tim Ryan and ultimately snagged the Senate seat. Now that Vance is headed for the White House, many are wondering who will fill his Senate vacancy.
JD Vance and Usha make things awkward at the RNC
The Republican National Convention of 2024 was full of surprises, from some startling bad fashion to the nomination of JD Vance as the running mate to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. On July 17, Usha Vance took the stage to introduce her husband to the room of friendly and powerful faces. After the warm introduction, the couple continued to heat things up by performing an elaborate, open-mouth kiss to the roaring audience.
During his acceptance speech, JD Vance hit the usual talking points of poking at his rural roots and praising Donald Trump. According to NPR, during his speech, Vance went on to praise "a country where a working-class boy born far from the halls of power can stand on this stage as the next vice president of the United States of America." He also pointed out the "worlds apart" he and Trump come from, highlighting the role unity would play in their inevitably successful campaign.
Usha Vance still closes her eyes when she kisses JD Vance
As JD Vance took the stage in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov 8, 2022, to claim victory at the end of his successful senate campaign, Usha Vance revealed a bit too much of the interiors of their relationship. While leaning in for a kiss, the married couple made things awkward by appearing to be on separate pages. Usha has her eyes closed, ready for a deep kiss, whereas JD is smiling and appears to almost be avoiding the moment entirely. Although, it's hard to tell if JD's eyes are open or not due to Vance's possible use of eyeliner.
In a tactic that Vance would come to repeat on the campaign trail two years later, JD was able to defeat Democrat Tim Ryan by convincing constituents that the Democrat was to blame for economic issues both locally and nationally. However, Vance managed to take the high road during his 2022 acceptance speech, promising to fight for all Ohioans regardless of whether they voted for him or not – something he repeated in his acceptance speech when he agreed to the vice presidential nomination.
Usha Vance is caught rubbing JD's stomach on election night
After a long night of ballot counting, President Donald Trump waltzed out onto the stage at the Palm Beach Convention Center early in the morning on November 6 to declare victory. With his family and running mate in tow, Trump introduced JD Vance during part of the celebration. In what was maybe supposed to be a comforting moment, it appears Usha was caught rubbing JD's stomach while on stage. Something that could be incredibly sweet if the duo were sitting at home on the couch, but definitely off-putting to see on national television. Even Ivanka Trump seemed confused by the couple's actions, although Ivanka's election night outfit was quite the disaster.
In a campaign marked with controversy, debunked rumors, and the ire of celebrities who can't stand JD Vance, the Vice President-elect and President-elect were still able to come out on top. At 40, Vance is the first millennial to make his way into the Oval Office and will be the third-youngest vice president. Hopefully, he and Usha can keep the PDA PG while in the White House.