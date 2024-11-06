Ivanka Trump Returns To Support Her Father In Her Most Tasteless Outfit Yet
Ivanka Trump's questionable fashion sense is making America gape again. She spent much of her father's 2024 presidential campaign away from the spotlight, opting instead to focus on her family and personal businesses. However, Ivanka stepped back into the mix in July in order to react to Donald Trump's assassination attempt. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for the love and prayers for my father and for the other victims in today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania." She continued, "I am grateful to the secret service and all other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive action today." In concluding statements, she revealed she was going to pray for the country. "I love you Dad, today and always," she added.
Aside from that, Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner – a former Trump advisor who decided to leave politics with her after working for Donald during his first term as president — was also absent from his last campaign rally before election night. Several members of the Trump family, including Eric, Donald Jr., Tiffany, and Melania Trump, made appearances on stage alongside Donald in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Given Ivanka's absence during the majority of Donald's campaign, she wasn't expected to take the stage during his victory speech after he won the election, but in a surprising twist, she showed up alongside Kushner. However, it's her outfit that has sparked reactions online.
Ivanka Trump's outfit clashed with the Trump family
Ivanka Trump made her grand return to the political stage in an outfit that left much to be desired. The first daughter arrived to Donald Trump's presidential celebration speech wearing a shiny blue pantsuit, seemingly made out of velvet, that made her awkwardly stand out among the Trump family and companions, who were dressed in more muted tones. She layered the suit on top of a matching blue silk shirt that provided little contrast to the overwhelmingly shiny look. To finish things off, Ivanka styled her hair in a side part with loose waves and wore bright red lipstick, which clashed with her color palette.
Aesthetics aside, social media is also questioning why Ivanka wore a blue suit instead of a red one, given that, historically, blue has been a symbol of the Democratic party. "In blue no less. Hope she stays away from the WH this time around," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Interesting choice of outfit color," tweeted a second observer. Meanwhile, a third user on X brought up Democratic First Lady Jill Biden's election day 'fit that she wore after deciding that a red suit would be best as she cast her vote in the election. "Interesting, Jill wore Red yesterday and Ivanka wore blue," tweeted another user.
Despite what could be perceived as mixed signals, Ivanka has yet to make a public statement about Donald's win.