Ivanka Trump Returns To Support Her Father In Her Most Tasteless Outfit Yet

Ivanka Trump's questionable fashion sense is making America gape again. She spent much of her father's 2024 presidential campaign away from the spotlight, opting instead to focus on her family and personal businesses. However, Ivanka stepped back into the mix in July in order to react to Donald Trump's assassination attempt. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for the love and prayers for my father and for the other victims in today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania." She continued, "I am grateful to the secret service and all other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive action today." In concluding statements, she revealed she was going to pray for the country. "I love you Dad, today and always," she added.

Aside from that, Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner – a former Trump advisor who decided to leave politics with her after working for Donald during his first term as president — was also absent from his last campaign rally before election night. Several members of the Trump family, including Eric, Donald Jr., Tiffany, and Melania Trump, made appearances on stage alongside Donald in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Given Ivanka's absence during the majority of Donald's campaign, she wasn't expected to take the stage during his victory speech after he won the election, but in a surprising twist, she showed up alongside Kushner. However, it's her outfit that has sparked reactions online.