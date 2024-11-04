6 Ivanka Trump Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Ivanka Trump works hard to maintain her polished and poised public image, and she rarely puts a stylish foot wrong. However, despite the many ridiculously expensive outfits Ivanka has in her wardrobe of designer duds, she still manages to commit a major fashion felony from time to time.

It has to be said that Ivanka still has a long way to go if she ever stands a chance of beating Kimberly Guilfoyle in the inappropriate outfit stakes. But, in fairness, that's a super high bar, and few mere mortals could compete. Questionable clothing does run in Ivanka's blood, though. Ranking the most tragic Trump family outfits is a challenging task, with so many options to choose from. Her late mother, Ivana Trump, was famed for her glitzy and garish get-ups. Meanwhile, the less said about Donald Trump's voluminous, ill-fitting, baggy, panted suits, the better.

Still, given her modeling and fashion mogul background, you'd think Ivanka would really know better. Her track record proves otherwise, and the former first daughter has rocked some style shockers over the years. From design disasters to frumpy fails to couture catastrophes, we've selected six of Ivanka's outfits that completely missed the mark.