JD Vance's Wife Usha Ignites Rocky Marriage Rumors After Exposing Their Troubles

A relationship expert predicted trouble for JD and Usha Vance's marriage in 2025, and based on what the second lady is saying, it seems that this prediction may already be coming true. In an interview with The Free Press, Usha opened up about how life has changed since her husband became the vice president. And, if it wasn't already obvious, it's now even clearer than ever that this change is affecting their marriage.

It's safe to say that there are plenty of untold truths about Usha, and for the most part, the public doesn't know much about her. Still, this hasn't stopped the rumor mill when it comes to her relationship with her husband. Folks have said that Usha is always helping JD out behind the scenes and that he goes to her for advice. Yet, when asked about this, her response was unusual. "I don't know that he's asking me for advice so much as it can be a very lonely, lonely world not to share with someone," she said. So, it seems that JD needs to lean on his wife due to the pressures of his new life. Yet, his loneliness is likely made even worse due to the fact that the couple doesn't have the amount of time with each other that they once did.