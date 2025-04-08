JD Vance's Wife Usha Ignites Rocky Marriage Rumors After Exposing Their Troubles
A relationship expert predicted trouble for JD and Usha Vance's marriage in 2025, and based on what the second lady is saying, it seems that this prediction may already be coming true. In an interview with The Free Press, Usha opened up about how life has changed since her husband became the vice president. And, if it wasn't already obvious, it's now even clearer than ever that this change is affecting their marriage.
It's safe to say that there are plenty of untold truths about Usha, and for the most part, the public doesn't know much about her. Still, this hasn't stopped the rumor mill when it comes to her relationship with her husband. Folks have said that Usha is always helping JD out behind the scenes and that he goes to her for advice. Yet, when asked about this, her response was unusual. "I don't know that he's asking me for advice so much as it can be a very lonely, lonely world not to share with someone," she said. So, it seems that JD needs to lean on his wife due to the pressures of his new life. Yet, his loneliness is likely made even worse due to the fact that the couple doesn't have the amount of time with each other that they once did.
It's clear that fame is taking a toll on the Vances
Another weird thing about JD and Usha Vance's marriage these days is their sudden launch into fame. "The day before JD was selected — I did not know he was going to be selected — I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," Usha explained. Whether she liked it or not, though, the pressure was immediately on. And, now, she says, "To me, the highest priority right now is to be actually a normal person."
While it was JD's choice to change their life the way he did, they were both equally affected by it. And, it's easy to imagine how much stress that puts on a marriage. It seems that from Usha's point of view, one of the biggest changes is just how well-known they are now. She explained, "It's a very strange life that we lead, where there are lots of people who have just imagined all sorts of narratives about us and what we think and what we do and why we do it ... " The couple hasn't been dealing with their newfound fame for long. It's been less than three months since JD officially took on his new role. So, of course, time will tell the ultimate effect this change will have on their relationship.