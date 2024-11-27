The Untold Truth Of JD Vance's Wife Usha

JD Vance looked to have derailed his vice-presidential campaign once again when a 2021 interview was unearthed in which he denigrated a significant section of the voting population: women without kids. Indeed, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author sneeringly dismissed this particular demographic (via Fox News) as "childless cat ladies" who "want to make the country miserable."

JD inevitably suffered a huge backlash from those he insulted, including Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift. But in a chat with "Fox & Friends," his wife Usha adopted the well-worn excuse that his comments had been completely misinterpreted. "I took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was and all that, which is something that I really wish people would do a little bit more often," Usha said, appearing to shift the blame back to those who'd been insulted.

"And the reality is he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive, and it had actual meaning," Usha continued before insisting that her other half would never intend to upset anyone trying to start a family: "It is challenging and never, ever anything that anyone would want to mock or make fun of, and I also understand there are a lot of other reasons why people may choose not to have families, and many of those reasons are very good," she added somewhat begrudgingly.