Relationship Expert Predicts Trouble For JD And Usha Vance's Marriage In 2025
Since handily delivering resounding election results as President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance has proven his transformation into a successful politician is well on its way. But with his newfound fame also comes more attention focused on his family — especially wife Usha Vance. As the couple prepares to relocate to Washington D.C. for Trump's presidential term, some of the strange things in Usha and JD's marriage might come back to haunt them. So Nicki Swift reached out to our resident relationship expert Nicole Moore to ask some hard-hitting questions regarding what Usha and JD should expect moving forward.
Moore, a relationship and love coach, laid it all out for us — and JD and Usha just might have trouble on their hands. Notably, any major move will rattle a relationship, but especially one where the entire family is thrust into the spotlight and taking on added responsibilities. According to Moore, this move will be a test for JD and Usha and their family, but she also has advice for how they can avoid any major pitfalls.
Moving to D.C. could put a strain on JD and Usha Vance's marriage
According to relationship expert Nicole Moore, "Moving is one of the top stressors in life, so a move to D.C. is likely to add strain and tension to JD and Usha Vance's marriage." Not only this, but Usha gave up her career when JD hit the campaign trail. That major shift might come up later as more strange rumors begin to swirl around JD and Usha's marriage. Moore also mentioned any major move is likely to cause romantic partners to have less energy for date nights and tenderness, but that this move is a much bigger one than normal. "The couple might feel added pressure to present a certain image to the public which might cause a strain on their marriage if they have to shove issues under the rug to make sure their public image is as good as possible," Moore told us.
With a body language expert already spotting tension between JD and Usha during campaign season, it's possible that simmering grievances might come to the forefront, especially when children are involved. JD and Usha will be moving as a family unit, bringing their young children with them. Moore explains, "Children often thrive in routine and they can act up in all sorts of ways when their routine is changed, causing tension and strain in the family but also in their parents' relationship." With all of these challenges mounting up, it could be easy to simply assume JD and Usha will be on the rocks and struggling, but Moore assures us all hope is not lost.
What JD and Usha Vance can do to avoid divorce
With it being so easy to make up divorce rumors about JD and Usha Vance, the couple already seems to be in an embattled position. When asked what steps JD and Usha could take to cope with the major life adjustment, expert Nicole Moore had a great response. "It's essential that they give each other as much grace during the transition and commit to working as a team rather than holding grievances against each other." Moore even recommended a tried and true piece of advice that's wonderful for any couple: make date night a priority.
"[JD and Usha] might also need to be diligent about putting date nights and couple time into the calendar to make sure that even with the added stress of the move and their new duties, they still make time for each other." As for any skeletons that may come out of the closet — like the fact Usha used to support Hillary Clinton — Moore says that maintaining a positive perspective of your partner will always help get a couple through hard times. "The bottom line is, in order for all of the added pressure... to not break this couple, they must be massively committed to maintaining a positive emotional connection through it all and being as forgiving and loving with each other." Considering how much JD and Usha feel comfortable with public displays of affection, this should be fairly doable for them.