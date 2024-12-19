Relationship Expert Predicts Trouble For JD And Usha Vance's Marriage In 2025

According to relationship expert Nicole Moore, "Moving is one of the top stressors in life, so a move to D.C. is likely to add strain and tension to JD and Usha Vance's marriage." Not only this, but Usha gave up her career when JD hit the campaign trail. That major shift might come up later as more strange rumors begin to swirl around JD and Usha's marriage. Moore also mentioned any major move is likely to cause romantic partners to have less energy for date nights and tenderness, but that this move is a much bigger one than normal. "The couple might feel added pressure to present a certain image to the public which might cause a strain on their marriage if they have to shove issues under the rug to make sure their public image is as good as possible," Moore told us.

With a body language expert already spotting tension between JD and Usha during campaign season, it's possible that simmering grievances might come to the forefront, especially when children are involved. JD and Usha will be moving as a family unit, bringing their young children with them. Moore explains, "Children often thrive in routine and they can act up in all sorts of ways when their routine is changed, causing tension and strain in the family but also in their parents' relationship." With all of these challenges mounting up, it could be easy to simply assume JD and Usha will be on the rocks and struggling, but Moore assures us all hope is not lost.