Usha Vance Plasters On A Fake Smile After JD's Toxic Post Spells Trouble For Their Marriage

A successful marriage involves making compromises with your spouse. However, things can get dicey when you're the Vice President of the United States. JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, went from having a normal life to constantly being in the spotlight and harassed by protesters — including during a recent trip to Disneyland.

Advertisement

On July 16, JD and Usha were seen boarding Air Force Two in Maryland. The SLOTUS's smile seemed fake, it's the same smile a pissed off mother makes when their kid is acting up in public but she has to save face until they can get home. We wouldn't be surprised if Usha's big grin disappeared the millisecond she entered the plane.

It's hard not to wonder if Usha's plastic positivity is a result of her husband's immature Bluesky post he shared recently. JD uploaded a photo to the platform of himself wearing a "Trump 2028" hat in MAGA red. "I've got an exciting announcement about my political future!" he captioned. Presumably, this is JD's way of saying that if Donald Trump can somehow run for an unconstitutional third term, he'd be by his side all the way. This news must have felt like a gut-punch to Usha, since she hasn't seemed to be enjoying her life as SLOTUS. It may even feel like JD is putting his political career before his marriage. Why force your wife to continue to do something you know she doesn't like? Not a good look.

Advertisement