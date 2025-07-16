Usha Vance Plasters On A Fake Smile After JD's Toxic Post Spells Trouble For Their Marriage
A successful marriage involves making compromises with your spouse. However, things can get dicey when you're the Vice President of the United States. JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, went from having a normal life to constantly being in the spotlight and harassed by protesters — including during a recent trip to Disneyland.
On July 16, JD and Usha were seen boarding Air Force Two in Maryland. The SLOTUS's smile seemed fake, it's the same smile a pissed off mother makes when their kid is acting up in public but she has to save face until they can get home. We wouldn't be surprised if Usha's big grin disappeared the millisecond she entered the plane.
It's hard not to wonder if Usha's plastic positivity is a result of her husband's immature Bluesky post he shared recently. JD uploaded a photo to the platform of himself wearing a "Trump 2028" hat in MAGA red. "I've got an exciting announcement about my political future!" he captioned. Presumably, this is JD's way of saying that if Donald Trump can somehow run for an unconstitutional third term, he'd be by his side all the way. This news must have felt like a gut-punch to Usha, since she hasn't seemed to be enjoying her life as SLOTUS. It may even feel like JD is putting his political career before his marriage. Why force your wife to continue to do something you know she doesn't like? Not a good look.
JD Vance once said degrading comments about his wife
Vice President JD Vance made it clear how much he values Usha Vance's feelings when it comes to his political aspirations. Back in March, the VP made a speech and his wife stood behind him, smiling awkwardly. In true JD fashion, he decided to embarrass Usha yet again with a tacky comment. A clip of his "joke" was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. He said that because he's the VP and his wife is the second lady, she has to grin and bear it whenever he says anything. If that doesn't give you the ick, then nothing will.
Vance: Here's the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/KO36G1D7ju
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 14, 2025
Unsurprisingly, comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, were not amused by JD's remark. "His attempt at humor is always tasteless ... or is that just me?" one person tweeted. Others pointed out that Usha was a successful lawyer before her husband became vice president. "Women aren't props," another person wrote. Maybe this is just the type of sense of humor they have in their relationship, but JD's comments make it seem like they don't have a marriage based on mutual respect. If you truly supported your wife, you wouldn't treat her like she's your decoration or groupie.