All The Signs JD Vance And His Wife Usha's Marriage Is In Trouble

Whether you're a fan of theirs or not, there's no question that JD and Usha Vance have typically put on a very loved-up display, laying bare the very obvious differences between their relationship and Donald and Melania Trump's. However, since JD was announced as Trump's running mate in 2024, there have been signs that the Vances' marriage might be feeling the strain.

We'll start with that blip of tension experts spotted from JD and Usha's pre-VP interview with "Fox & Friends." As many will recall, Usha made no secret of the fact that she wasn't exactly keen on the idea of becoming second lady. Her exact words? "I guess the way that I put it is, I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I really believe in JD, and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens," she said. In other words, it was a diplomatic way for the legal powerhouse to say, "I'd really rather not, but if we must, then sure." Or, as body language expert Traci Brown exclusively put it to Nicki Swift, "She is really not into this, but is gonna be supportive."

Speaking of Brown's assessment, the author of "How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft: A Guide" added that Usha's hair was also a dead giveaway of how uncomfortable she was with the prospect of her husband's new gig. "The first thing I noticed is that she was hiding behind her hair at the opening of the interview," she told us. Even so, it does bear mentioning that even with all the verbal and non-verbal clues of tension, Brown reiterated that Usha seemed genuinely supportive of her husband's ambition. Ah, the things we do for love.