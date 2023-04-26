Tucker Carlson Admits What He's Looking Forward To After Fox News Firing

Tucker Carlson has opened up about his future after being fired from Fox News earlier this week. For over ten years, the conservative TV journalist made waves for his controversial opinions and dramatic on-air showdowns while hosting various programs for the aforementioned network. However, on April 24, his run on Fox News came to an abrupt end when they announced that they would be parting ways with the political commentator. "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and, prior to that, as a contributor," Fox said in a statement. The announcement came three days after he filmed his final appearance on Fox News Tonight.

Shortly after his departure was announced, rumors began to circulate on why the former "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host was ousted from the network –– with many speculating that it had to do with Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News. While Carlson remained mum at the time of his firing, he has recently opened up about his future in a brief statement.