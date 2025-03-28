JD Vance & His Wife Usha's Icy Behavior In Greenland Suggests Trouble In Paradise
When Second Lady Usha Vance announced that she would be going to Greenland to visit cultural sites and get to know the locals, husband JD Vance was quick to insert himself in her plans. In a rather clingy move, JD announced he would be joining Usha on her trip, making a joke on Instagram, " ... that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself." Which feels more "The Handmaid's Tale" than loving husband. Not only did JD commandeer his wife's personal space for the trip, he also rearranged her schedule, rerouting their plans to fulfill his duties. And it seems that perhaps the flight to Greenland might have given the couple enough time to really get into it — with some icy feeling spilling over.
🚨 Vice President JD Vance @VP and Second Lady Usha Vance @SLOTUS arrive in Greenland. pic.twitter.com/wFeNzkDHsX
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025
As seen in the above post on X, formerly known as Twitter, upon arriving in Greenland, Usha de-planes in a flash. She is actively several paces ahead of her husband the whole way, never allowing him to physically get close. A far cry from all the times JD and Usha reveled in cringey public displays of affection. Further proof that JD might not be the gentleman he thinks he is: He used the open car door closer to the plane, making Usha walk around to the farther door (which he also didn't open for her). Granted, Greenland isn't the warmest place, and considering they just left the balmy spring of Washington, D.C., the couple could simply just be freezing. But perhaps, the chill is coming from within.
Usha Vance has seemingly had a hard time fitting into her new role alongside JD
After abandoning a lucrative law career, Usha Vance has filed herself to remain alongside JD Vance during and after his successful election campaign. Now that they're fully in the White House together, it seems that even though Usha has undergone quite the transformation to better fit in, it's still not working. In fact, it appears that President Donald Trump can't seem to remember Usha's name. Going from such a high profile career to being shoved onto the back burner is quite the rough transition, and it seems that Usha might not have the patience to be so incredibly outshone by her husband.
To be fair, JD himself has been struggling in his new role as well. With the vice president constantly being looked over for Elon Musk, it's possible that there's also trouble in paradise for JD and Trump's relationship. Hopefully JD and Usha have a good couples counselor, as it seems like external factors are pushing some internal pressure onto their relationship. Or, perhaps it will all implode and we'll get to watch JD's divorced dad downfall. Either way, pass the popcorn.