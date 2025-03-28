JD Vance & His Wife Usha's Icy Behavior In Greenland Suggests Trouble In Paradise

When Second Lady Usha Vance announced that she would be going to Greenland to visit cultural sites and get to know the locals, husband JD Vance was quick to insert himself in her plans. In a rather clingy move, JD announced he would be joining Usha on her trip, making a joke on Instagram, " ... that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself." Which feels more "The Handmaid's Tale" than loving husband. Not only did JD commandeer his wife's personal space for the trip, he also rearranged her schedule, rerouting their plans to fulfill his duties. And it seems that perhaps the flight to Greenland might have given the couple enough time to really get into it — with some icy feeling spilling over.

🚨 Vice President JD Vance @VP and Second Lady Usha Vance @SLOTUS arrive in Greenland. pic.twitter.com/wFeNzkDHsX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025

As seen in the above post on X, formerly known as Twitter, upon arriving in Greenland, Usha de-planes in a flash. She is actively several paces ahead of her husband the whole way, never allowing him to physically get close. A far cry from all the times JD and Usha reveled in cringey public displays of affection. Further proof that JD might not be the gentleman he thinks he is: He used the open car door closer to the plane, making Usha walk around to the farther door (which he also didn't open for her). Granted, Greenland isn't the warmest place, and considering they just left the balmy spring of Washington, D.C., the couple could simply just be freezing. But perhaps, the chill is coming from within.