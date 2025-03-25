JD Vance's Attempt To Compliment Wife Usha Backfires With Clingy Husband Move

Before being thrust into national and worldwide limelight, second lady Usha Vance was a mystery. Best known for her love of books and quitting her lucrative day job to support her husband JD Vance on the campaign trail, it seems Usha is looking to set herself apart. While the role of second lady isn't as hands-on as that of first lady, it still seems Usha wants to utilize her resources to do something both fun for her family and JD. So, it made sense when it was announced on March 23 that Usha would be traveling to Greenland with one of her sons. Greenland remains a hot button issue for Donald Trump amid his second presidency — and maybe Usha was trying to get Trump to remember her name by offering to go. However, it appears JD is a clingier husband than we realized, because on March 25, the vice president announced he'd be joining his wife on the trip.

Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p3HslD3hhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 25, 2025

In the video JD posted to social media, the VP goes on to say, "You know, there was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided I didn't want her to have all the fun by herself, so I'm gonna join her." He went on to list all the reasons he wants to visit Greenland and the importance of going to a Space Force site. What JD casually left out, however, is that he has not only decided to tag along on a vacation that initially didn't include him — he's actively upending the plans Usha and their son had.