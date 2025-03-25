JD Vance's Attempt To Compliment Wife Usha Backfires With Clingy Husband Move
Before being thrust into national and worldwide limelight, second lady Usha Vance was a mystery. Best known for her love of books and quitting her lucrative day job to support her husband JD Vance on the campaign trail, it seems Usha is looking to set herself apart. While the role of second lady isn't as hands-on as that of first lady, it still seems Usha wants to utilize her resources to do something both fun for her family and JD. So, it made sense when it was announced on March 23 that Usha would be traveling to Greenland with one of her sons. Greenland remains a hot button issue for Donald Trump amid his second presidency — and maybe Usha was trying to get Trump to remember her name by offering to go. However, it appears JD is a clingier husband than we realized, because on March 25, the vice president announced he'd be joining his wife on the trip.
Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p3HslD3hhP
— JD Vance (@JDVance) March 25, 2025
In the video JD posted to social media, the VP goes on to say, "You know, there was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided I didn't want her to have all the fun by herself, so I'm gonna join her." He went on to list all the reasons he wants to visit Greenland and the importance of going to a Space Force site. What JD casually left out, however, is that he has not only decided to tag along on a vacation that initially didn't include him — he's actively upending the plans Usha and their son had.
JD Vance is ruining Usha's vacation
When the plans for Usha Vance and her son's trip to Greenland were initially announced, they included an important stop. Under the guise of touring cultural sites and better understanding the indigenous heritage of native Greenlanders, Usha was also set to attend the national dogsled race Avannaata Qimussersu. But now that husband JD Vance has invited himself along for the ride, he's also taken the liberty of rearranging his wife and child's itinerary. We can add this to the running list of weird things about JD and Usha's marriage because he felt so comfortable meddling in something that could have been very important to his wife and kid.
According to CBS News, the Vances have shifted their plans to fly out a day later than expected, and instead of witnessing cultural events, they'll be spending most of their time in strategic meetings. These will range from discussing Arctic security measures to checking out the aforementioned Space Force location. But it's clear the locals have some ruffled feathers about the visit from the second family, as current prime minister Múte B. Egede saying, "The only purpose [of the trip] is to demonstrate power over us, and the message is clear," according to Politico. What's not fully clear, however, is how Usha feels about it. Perhaps there really is trouble ahead for Usha and JD in their new roles.