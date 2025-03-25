Trump's Awkward Slip-Up About JD Vance's Wife Usha Confirms What We Suspected

When in doubt, just keep talking. That seemed to be Donald Trump's strategy when he made the awkward slip-up, appearing to forget the name of the second lady of the United States, Usha Vance. In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, a reporter asked Trump about Usha and the National Security Advisor's upcoming trip to Greenland. Trump's response felt like a classic example of breaking into a jog after tripping, hoping no one noticed. Trump said of Usha, "I have great respect for, uh, the wife of our first, uh, of our great vice president." The deliberate pauses as Trump said "uh" clearly seemed like placeholders for him trying to remember JD Vance's wife's name. But hey, at least he's trying. His own wife, Melania Trump, doesn't seem to talk to Usha at all.

Trump: The wife of our great vice president... she loves the concept of Greenland so she's going there. Marco is going there. Some others are going there. We've been invited and they really like the idea pic.twitter.com/zAloyFcbCI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2025

Per usual, Trump tried to repair the awkward mistake by then heaping on the compliments, saying, "I think she's doing a... She's a brilliant woman. She's a very nice woman," then adding the confusing claim that "she loves the concept of Greenland." Though, in Trump's defense, he seemed entirely unsure who would be joining Usha on the trip, saying, "She's going there, and I think Marco's going there, and some others are going there..." Honestly, with how vague the Greenland trip sounded, maybe the slip-up was less a result of Trump not knowing Usha's name and more a result of him having no idea who's going at all.