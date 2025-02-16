The Dead Giveaway Melania Trump And Usha Vance Don't Talk To Each Other
Usha Vance notably doesn't talk politics with anyone, and Melania Trump's political views are just as mysterious, so one might think that would make for some interesting bonding between the two. However, it actually seems as though they don't speak much behind the scenes. Case in point: their inauguration outfits.
As anyone who saw pics from the inauguration festivities knows, Vance and Melania's ensembles couldn't have been more different. Where Melania went for an elevated-if-severe black and white palette for both the inauguration itself and the ball that followed, Vance went the fairytale princess route, with a pink coat, dress, and scarf combo for the former and a sparkly blue number for the latter.
There's no question that both ladies looked stunning, but it's also plain to see that there was little to no communication between the two ahead of time. What's more, with Ivanka Trump also wearing a black and white inaugural ball gown based on one of Audrey Hepburn's best-known costumes, Vance's blue gown stood out even more. And, given the fact that Vance had worn a head-turning black dress for the vice president's dinner just days prior, it's not surprising that there were questions as to why there was such a stark difference. After all, it's not as though she didn't have something that might have aligned more with the Trumps' picks. Having said that, there's also a chance Vance simply wanted to wear the blue dress for the inaugural ball, and we can't fault her on that: like we said, it was giving fairytale princess.
Usha wasn't the only one to deviate from monochrome
While there's no question that Usha Vance's inauguration looks were worlds apart from Melania Trump and Ivanka Trumps', she wasn't the only one to deviate. Au contraire, both Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump also wore non-monochrome lewks, with the former in a whimsical sparkly gray gown and the latter in a bold red dress.
With that in mind, it's possible that only Melania and Ivanka coordinated their 'fits. That might not even have been intentional, either — though it does bear mentioning that both of their outfits were possibly mulled over for their symbolism. The black detailing on Melania's dress, for one, was thought to have been an ode to her husband's Sharpie signature. Ivanka's gown, meanwhile, paid tribute to an icon who couldn't be more different than Donald Trump, prompting speculation that she was trying to send a message about her own humanitarian efforts.
As for Vance, all that's been said of the Reem Acra gown is that it was intended to highlight "a true vision of grace and style on this monumental evening." In light of just how private Vance seems to be (insiders have claimed neither she nor her parents have ever spoken about their views), we guess that's fitting. As for the stark difference in her and Melania's personal style, time will tell if they'll ever wear better-coordinated looks. However, given that Melania is notoriously hard to read herself, we wouldn't hold our breath — nor are we expecting to hear if the first and second ladies are bonding in their downtime.