The Dead Giveaway Melania Trump And Usha Vance Don't Talk To Each Other

Usha Vance notably doesn't talk politics with anyone, and Melania Trump's political views are just as mysterious, so one might think that would make for some interesting bonding between the two. However, it actually seems as though they don't speak much behind the scenes. Case in point: their inauguration outfits.

As anyone who saw pics from the inauguration festivities knows, Vance and Melania's ensembles couldn't have been more different. Where Melania went for an elevated-if-severe black and white palette for both the inauguration itself and the ball that followed, Vance went the fairytale princess route, with a pink coat, dress, and scarf combo for the former and a sparkly blue number for the latter.

There's no question that both ladies looked stunning, but it's also plain to see that there was little to no communication between the two ahead of time. What's more, with Ivanka Trump also wearing a black and white inaugural ball gown based on one of Audrey Hepburn's best-known costumes, Vance's blue gown stood out even more. And, given the fact that Vance had worn a head-turning black dress for the vice president's dinner just days prior, it's not surprising that there were questions as to why there was such a stark difference. After all, it's not as though she didn't have something that might have aligned more with the Trumps' picks. Having said that, there's also a chance Vance simply wanted to wear the blue dress for the inaugural ball, and we can't fault her on that: like we said, it was giving fairytale princess.