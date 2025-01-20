Usha Vance's Skin-Baring Dress For Vice President's Dinner Is Turning Heads
Months after Usha Vance was caught wearing what some viewed as an inappropriate outfit, as Donald Trump and JD Vance were elected to the White House, she's popped up in a rather skin-baring look — but this time, she's turning heads left and right. Usha, the wife of soon-to-be Vice President JD, accompanied her husband to the Vice President's dinner on January 19, ahead of the inauguration, and her Oscar de la Renta dress had social media buzzing with commentary. As you can see below, the official Oscar de la Renta account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a photo of Usha's look. The future second wife wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a split up her left leg. The simple, slightly scandalous dress, which also featured crystalized flowers, is receiving rave reviews online from Trump-supporting fashion critics.
Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner.
Expressing their approval, one user tweeted, "She looks absolutely lovely! What a gorgeous gown," along with starry-eyed and flag emojis. A second wrote, "She looks Beautiful. More importantly, she's beautiful on the inside. Class and elegance." Meanwhile, a third tweeted, "Gorgeous. So happy to see timeless style return to the White House!! Beautiful work, @OscardelaRenta." Several other admirers showered Usha with compliments, seemingly at the Biden administration's expense. "Bringing style and high fashion back to the White House," they wrote. "I don't know about you all, but I am tired of looking at the drapes and tablecloths that have been sported in the last 4 years." Another user tweeted, "Another upgrade. Make America classy again. Our culture needs an upgrade too."
Regardless of the aesthetic appeal of the dress, many expressed their anger about the fashion brand promoting a member of Trump's administration.
Not everyone is happy with Usha Vance's Oscar de la Renta affiliation
Fashion has always spurred political conversations, and that's been extra clear since Donald Trump's first presidential term, which officially kicked off in 2017. While Melania Trump and other members of the Trump administration struggled to gain support from renowned fashion brands on their first go at the White House, Usha Vance's co-sign from Oscar de la Renta, the eponymous fashion brand founded by the late designer, means that a historic, well-respected fashion house has seemingly thrown its support behind the Trump train ahead of his second term in office — and many people aren't happy. Amid the sea of compliments about Usha's transformation is extreme outrage over de la Renta's association with the next Vice President's wife, along with chatter about the brand's future.
For example, many of de la Renta's supporters are fuming over on Instagram, where the brand reposted a photo of Usha and JD at the Vice President's dinner. "With his stance on women, immigration and healthcare, I find your support disappointing," wrote one user, seemingly referring to JD Vance's personal politics. "Oscar de la Renta's brand integrity down the drain," commented a second user. A third user wrote, "You dress women yet support politicians who support anti women legislation. Noted." Meanwhile, another wrote, "So disappointed in your support of this administration!!". Last but not least, the brand's decision prompted one user to cut ties altogether. "That is a definite reason to unfollow you! What a shame to lose all your fans with one photo!" they wrote.