Usha Vance's Skin-Baring Dress For Vice President's Dinner Is Turning Heads

Months after Usha Vance was caught wearing what some viewed as an inappropriate outfit, as Donald Trump and JD Vance were elected to the White House, she's popped up in a rather skin-baring look — but this time, she's turning heads left and right. Usha, the wife of soon-to-be Vice President JD, accompanied her husband to the Vice President's dinner on January 19, ahead of the inauguration, and her Oscar de la Renta dress had social media buzzing with commentary. As you can see below, the official Oscar de la Renta account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a photo of Usha's look. The future second wife wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a split up her left leg. The simple, slightly scandalous dress, which also featured crystalized flowers, is receiving rave reviews online from Trump-supporting fashion critics.

Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner. Photographed by Emily J. Higgins pic.twitter.com/nM5V9qgusV — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025

Expressing their approval, one user tweeted, "She looks absolutely lovely! What a gorgeous gown," along with starry-eyed and flag emojis. A second wrote, "She looks Beautiful. More importantly, she's beautiful on the inside. Class and elegance." Meanwhile, a third tweeted, "Gorgeous. So happy to see timeless style return to the White House!! Beautiful work, @OscardelaRenta." Several other admirers showered Usha with compliments, seemingly at the Biden administration's expense. "Bringing style and high fashion back to the White House," they wrote. "I don't know about you all, but I am tired of looking at the drapes and tablecloths that have been sported in the last 4 years." Another user tweeted, "Another upgrade. Make America classy again. Our culture needs an upgrade too."

Regardless of the aesthetic appeal of the dress, many expressed their anger about the fashion brand promoting a member of Trump's administration.