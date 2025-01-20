JD Vance Repeats Trump's Fatal Marriage Faux Pas At Inauguration And It's A Total Rookie Move

J.D. Vance followed in Donald Trump's footsteps on Inauguration Day, and it led to an embarrassing moment with his wife Usha Vance. Back on Donald's first Inauguration Day in 2017, he left Melania Trump in the car as he eagerly rushed up to greet Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on the front steps of the White House. Melania was still coming up the rear of the car while Donald enthusiastically pumped Barack's hand. Prior to Trump and Vance taking office, a relationship expert predicted that J.D. and Usha's marriage could hit trouble, and unfortunately, they were off on the wrong foot as they nearly recreated that infamous 2017 moment.

On January 20, the Vances were greeted at the White House by Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. J.D. started to ascend the steps as Usha was trailing a few moments behind. Fortunately for J.D., Emhoff noticed the potential marriage blunder and raised his hand to indicate that he should continue waiting for Usha.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcome Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance to the White House on #Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/w618Q4pbgY — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2025

The subtle interaction did not go unnoticed by people who watched clips of the exchange. "JD Vance didn't want to wait for Usha Vance," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. "That dope has to be told to wait for his wife," another snarked. Others, however, believed that at least part of the blame was on Usha's shoulders. "Look at her being slow," an X user pointed out. Meanwhile, Donald was able to redeem himself for his poor showing in 2017, and this time around he not only waited for Melania, but he held her hand as they walked up the White House steps to be greeted by Joe Biden and Jill Biden. Perhaps J.D.'s marriage faux pas was sparked by tension between him and Harris.