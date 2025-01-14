Kamala Harris Adds JD Vance To Growing List Of Feuds (Move Over, Jill Biden!)

Transitions of power into and out of the White House are often full of tradition, pomp, and circumstance. They are also rife with ways to throw casual shade or trip up an incoming administration. As Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are set to move out of the Naval Observatory residence on January 20, Harris once again showed off her shady side by not extending an invitation to JD Vance and his family to tour the estate ahead of time. According to reporting by CBS News, Usha Vance attempted to contact Harris and Emhoff as far back as November to discuss the logistics of moving into the estate with her young family — and never heard back.

Notoriously, Jill Biden has often fanned the flames of an ongoing feud with herself and Harris. However, soon Biden may not be the only one giving Harris the cold shoulder — and with good reason. Refusing to extend an invitation to tour the Naval Observatory is a major break of protocol, and could easily be seen as impolite. JD hasn't spoken out on the matter, but CBS sources were able to confirm that Usha and Emhoff were able to speak on the phone and discuss logistics earlier in January. Harris has declined to comment on the matter, but has pointed to her busy schedule and the necessary rearranging of plans so she could be back in California to deal with the tragic fires in Los Angeles. However, this feud might have been several years in the making and date back to the first Trump Administration.