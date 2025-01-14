Kamala Harris Adds JD Vance To Growing List Of Feuds (Move Over, Jill Biden!)
Transitions of power into and out of the White House are often full of tradition, pomp, and circumstance. They are also rife with ways to throw casual shade or trip up an incoming administration. As Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are set to move out of the Naval Observatory residence on January 20, Harris once again showed off her shady side by not extending an invitation to JD Vance and his family to tour the estate ahead of time. According to reporting by CBS News, Usha Vance attempted to contact Harris and Emhoff as far back as November to discuss the logistics of moving into the estate with her young family — and never heard back.
Notoriously, Jill Biden has often fanned the flames of an ongoing feud with herself and Harris. However, soon Biden may not be the only one giving Harris the cold shoulder — and with good reason. Refusing to extend an invitation to tour the Naval Observatory is a major break of protocol, and could easily be seen as impolite. JD hasn't spoken out on the matter, but CBS sources were able to confirm that Usha and Emhoff were able to speak on the phone and discuss logistics earlier in January. Harris has declined to comment on the matter, but has pointed to her busy schedule and the necessary rearranging of plans so she could be back in California to deal with the tragic fires in Los Angeles. However, this feud might have been several years in the making and date back to the first Trump Administration.
Kamala Harris claims she was never given an invitation either
As drastic as it may appear for Kamala Harris to break tradition and not offer an invitation to the Vance family to tour the Naval Observatory ahead of their arrival on January 20, this is not actually the first time such a move has taken place. According to sources close to Harris, the outgoing vice president was never given the chance to tour the home ahead of being sworn in in 2021. Mostly, this was due to the fact that after the January 6th Capitol riot, Donald Trump was still refusing to concede defeat. Therefore, traditions like extending invitations to tour future housing were eschewed.
There was no formal meeting between then-vice president Mike Pence and Harris, either. Harris and Doug Emhoff also weren't able to move into the estate right away, as repairs were needed. Luckily for the incoming family of Usha Vance and JD Vance, more repairs likely won't be necessary — even in the name of childproofing for children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Although the Vances haven't had a chance to officially tour the property, they were able to get ahold of an overview of the house and go over their needs with Navy officials (no thanks to Harris).