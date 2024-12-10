Jill Biden Takes Kamala Harris Feud Rumors To New Level With Latest Ice Cold Exchange

Before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris joined forces in the White House, they were opponents during the Democratic primary ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Per Politico, during one particular debate, Harris referred to Joe praising segregationists by stating, "I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also believe, and it's personal — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country." Following the controversial moment, Jill Biden reportedly seethed on a phone call: "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself."

Jill's dislike of Harris reportedly continued after her husband considered the Howard University grad as his running mate. In the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" (via Fox News), the first lady showed her shady side when she supposedly complained, "There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?" It looks like time did not heal any wounds, as a source told the Daily Mail in April, "Jill holds grudges. She doesn't let things go and she has never forgiven Kamala for comments that some took to be allegations of racism."