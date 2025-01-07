Jill Biden Isn't The Only DC Insider Giving Kamala Harris The Cold Shoulder These Days

As the vice president-turned-contender for POTUS, Kamala Harris has had to deal with a lot of snubs from people, and the list keeps getting longer. Harris and Jill Biden seemingly confirmed their feud rumors at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day 2024 when they failed to acknowledge each other. In a video shared by Daily Wire, Harris is seen taking her seat during the ceremony and giving handshakes to those around her — except for the first lady, who was seated right next to her. Jill didn't even look at Harris and, instead, kept her gaze forward. A month later, a chill was in the air again at the Kennedy Center Honors when President Joe Biden and Jill completely ignored Harris while greeting the crowd.

Well, it appears there's another person who's not a fan of Harris. As shared by Channel 4 News, the veep, who makes a hefty salary, swore in Sen. Deb Fischer and shook her hand afterward, stating, "Thank you for your work." She then turned toward the politician's husband, Bruce Fischer, and extended her hand, only to have him snub it and simply say, "Thank you." After the cringey exchange, Harris grimaced but held her composure for the cameras. Naturally, the moment went viral and many called out Bruce for his rude rebuff.