Jill Biden Isn't The Only DC Insider Giving Kamala Harris The Cold Shoulder These Days
As the vice president-turned-contender for POTUS, Kamala Harris has had to deal with a lot of snubs from people, and the list keeps getting longer. Harris and Jill Biden seemingly confirmed their feud rumors at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day 2024 when they failed to acknowledge each other. In a video shared by Daily Wire, Harris is seen taking her seat during the ceremony and giving handshakes to those around her — except for the first lady, who was seated right next to her. Jill didn't even look at Harris and, instead, kept her gaze forward. A month later, a chill was in the air again at the Kennedy Center Honors when President Joe Biden and Jill completely ignored Harris while greeting the crowd.
Well, it appears there's another person who's not a fan of Harris. As shared by Channel 4 News, the veep, who makes a hefty salary, swore in Sen. Deb Fischer and shook her hand afterward, stating, "Thank you for your work." She then turned toward the politician's husband, Bruce Fischer, and extended her hand, only to have him snub it and simply say, "Thank you." After the cringey exchange, Harris grimaced but held her composure for the cameras. Naturally, the moment went viral and many called out Bruce for his rude rebuff.
Both political parties have strong feelings about the senator's husband's snub
Bruce Fischer shunning Kamala Harris' handshake was a bold move that didn't go unnoticed by the public. Social media personality and Democrat Harry Sisson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Not shaking the hand of the Vice President is not a flex, it's just embarrassing. Shame on Deb Fischer's husband for refusing to do so. Kamala Harris was a class act as always." The political page Republicans against Trump tweeted, "GOP Senator Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce, refuses to shake Vice President Kamala Harris's hand after her swearing-in. Truly classless." Others were quick to defend Bruce, noting that his hands were full. "He has a cane in one hand and the Bible in the other....which one did she expect him to drop?" an X user pointed out. A MAGA supporter wrote, "Kamala Harris was burnt here by Bruce Fischer. Commies do not deserve handshakes, EVER. No respect for her."
Political figure Chris D. Jackson tweeted an old exchange the Fischers had with former Vice President Mike Pence during which Bruce heartily shook his hand. "Given his refusal to shake Vice President Harris's hand today, I suspected him of being a bigot. Now, I'm certain," Jackson wrote. When others argued that Bruce had no cane back then, an X user reasoned, "Sure he has a cane in his right hand. His wife took the Bible to allow him to complete the handshake with his left hand. Instead he refused and put his left hand in his pocket. He also refused to look at VP. He disrespected both women — VP and his wife."