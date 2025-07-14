3 Times JD Vance Embarrassed Wife Usha & Proved How Doomed Their Marriage Is

Not too long after presidential hopeful Donald Trump announced he had tapped JD Vance as his running mate, the rampant divorce rumors started swirling around JD and his wife, Usha Vance. However, eventually those rumors gave way to an even bigger one: that it was actually JD embarrassing his wife that was causing those divorce bells to ring. "Embarrassing your significant other can spell trouble over time and it can manifest in different ways," matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti told us here at Nicki Swift. "Regardless of whether it's intentional or not, it can cause your partner to feel uneasy or emotionally unsafe with you. You never know when the discomfort or embarrassment is coming, so it puts you on edge. It can also cause you to distrust them and make you feel betrayed. Lastly, it can cause you to not want to be in public with them."

Sadly, when Usha is not out and about exposing her killer legs or flaunting her sexy arms, she's more than likely hiding under a rock, dying of embarrassment from yet another one of her bumbling husband's blunders. Buckle up because if you thought JD's messy eyeliner look was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet! Dare we say she's even got the — gasp — ick?! We'll let you be the judge.