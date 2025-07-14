3 Times JD Vance Embarrassed Wife Usha & Proved How Doomed Their Marriage Is
Not too long after presidential hopeful Donald Trump announced he had tapped JD Vance as his running mate, the rampant divorce rumors started swirling around JD and his wife, Usha Vance. However, eventually those rumors gave way to an even bigger one: that it was actually JD embarrassing his wife that was causing those divorce bells to ring. "Embarrassing your significant other can spell trouble over time and it can manifest in different ways," matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti told us here at Nicki Swift. "Regardless of whether it's intentional or not, it can cause your partner to feel uneasy or emotionally unsafe with you. You never know when the discomfort or embarrassment is coming, so it puts you on edge. It can also cause you to distrust them and make you feel betrayed. Lastly, it can cause you to not want to be in public with them."
Sadly, when Usha is not out and about exposing her killer legs or flaunting her sexy arms, she's more than likely hiding under a rock, dying of embarrassment from yet another one of her bumbling husband's blunders. Buckle up because if you thought JD's messy eyeliner look was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet! Dare we say she's even got the — gasp — ick?! We'll let you be the judge.
A wedding anniversary to remember
Where were you when you realized that JD Vance commemorated his 11th wedding anniversary by subjecting his beautiful bride to a military parade honoring the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army? (A work event, JD? Really?) While we realize this was probably a mandatory thing, we can't help but feel bad for Usha Vance. To make matters worse, in a rather awkward, long-winded speech absolutely no one asked for, JD proceeded to wish his boss, aka President Donald Trump, a happy 79th birthday before casually and rather haphazardly mentioning his own anniversary. "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," JD quipped. "And so, to my lovely wife, I love ya, honey. Happy anniversary, and thank you for everything you do for our country." So... romantic?
As it turns out, JD's cringeworthy anniversary shoutout even had expert matchmaker Susan Trombetti scratching her head. "In the case of JD and his wife, I see it as a bonehead thing for him to thank Usha for service to the country and to mention their anniversary last," Trombetti told us. "She does serve the country indirectly. She is with him supporting him on their anniversary, but I get most people don't think she serves the country." But hey, even if Usha wasn't indirectly serving the country by way of being second lady, isn't being JD
Smokey Eye Vance's wife enough of an act of service?!
JD Vance was rude, crude, and socially unacceptable during one of his fiery speeches
Middle finger to the sky?! Vice President JD Vance embarrassed himself in front of God and everybody on June 24 when he proudly displayed his third finger while making a spirited and impassioned keynote address at the Ohio Republican Party dinner. "In Washington, D.C., they have this thing, I think it means we're number one," he said, while mimicking the so-called "pink-haired people" with the crude gesture.
Vance throws a middle finger up on live TV and trump drops an F bomb this morning.
Classy duo. pic.twitter.com/FsMGkqd7vb
— JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) June 25, 2025
While we don't exactly know what Usha Vance's reaction was behind closed doors, we can't imagine it was purely positive. (As you may recall, back in August 2024 she was working overtime on "Fox & Friends" doing damage control over her hubby's "childless cat ladies" comment.) Luckily, matchmaker Susan Trombetti told us that there are a couple of things JD can do to repair the damage from his vulgar gesture. "Apologize and truly mean it, whether or not you see the harm in it. Certainly, don't say something like 'it was no big deal,' or 'you are sensitive," she instructed. Trombetti also noted that JD could benefit from stepping back and taking a beat once a while. "Stop and think before you speak. Think — 'Why am I saying this? Will my SO not like it? Is it respectful? Is this necessary? And above all else is this kind?'"
JD Vance made Usha Vance the butt of one of his jokes
If you're noticing a recurring theme here, it's probably this: JD Vance just can't help himself. In March, the VP once again proved he is an open mouth, insert foot kinda guy when he alluded that he was using all of the cameras on his wife to keep her in line. "I think she's doing a great job as second lady of the United States," Vice President JD Vance joked (via The New York Times) while Usha stood behind him like a deer in headlights. "And here's the thing: Because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it." Ironically, and practically on cue, Usha then promptly emitted both a smile and a laugh. And scene!
Like clockwork, JD's critics crawled out of the woodwork to point out the glaring red flags from his impromptu shoutout to Usha, even offering her support. "Blink twice if you need help, Usha. This is giving off some real 'hostage at a dictator's birthday party' vibes," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "She is absolutely miserable." Poor, Usha.
Unfortunately, this appears to be another case in which JD needs to look inward. According to matchmaker Susan Trombetti, JD should ask himself why he does these kinds of things. "Are you trying to be funny, and is it intentionally at your SO's expense? Have you been downplaying their feelings? If yes, then stop or get help to break this bad habit." Here's to hoping he gets a handle on this humiliating behavior before it's too late!