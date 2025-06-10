Usha Vance Flaunts Her Sexy Arms As JD Gets Tossed Around In Elon & Trump Divorce

Usha Vance continues to prove that she will not be taking fashion tips from the MAGA women in her orbit. When the second lady stepped out to promote her Summer Reading Challenge, in June 2025, she kept things suitably casual in a matching light green sleeveless top and breezy trousers combo that was perfect for the summery weather. In typical fashion, Usha opted for minimal makeup and accessories, donning just a pair of studs and a fitness watch. However, she still managed to contrast the all-green ensemble with a pair of white sneakers that had pops of color thanks to some cute floral designs.

Advertisement

While most MAGA women are quick to reach for a bottle of blonde hair dye the second their roots start to show, Usha proudly displayed the grey streaks in her naturally-styled black locks. Despite all the outfit's positives, it was still difficult to notice anything but Usha's killer arms when she shared an Instagram post from the event. However, even those weren't enough to distract critics from the supposed irony of her 2025 Reading Challenge for children.

Many commentators snarked that Usha ought to be handing out books like Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," and George Orwell's "Animal Farm" to better represent the times that American children were living in. Tons of commentators left a "meow" or a photo of a cat to let the lawyer know that they hadn't forgotten how she had defended her husband, JD Vance, for his infamous "childless cat ladies" remark. And many were also left wondering how Usha and the vice president were coping with the messy divorce of his beloved so-called parents, Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Advertisement