Usha Vance Flaunts Her Sexy Arms As JD Gets Tossed Around In Elon & Trump Divorce
Usha Vance continues to prove that she will not be taking fashion tips from the MAGA women in her orbit. When the second lady stepped out to promote her Summer Reading Challenge, in June 2025, she kept things suitably casual in a matching light green sleeveless top and breezy trousers combo that was perfect for the summery weather. In typical fashion, Usha opted for minimal makeup and accessories, donning just a pair of studs and a fitness watch. However, she still managed to contrast the all-green ensemble with a pair of white sneakers that had pops of color thanks to some cute floral designs.
While most MAGA women are quick to reach for a bottle of blonde hair dye the second their roots start to show, Usha proudly displayed the grey streaks in her naturally-styled black locks. Despite all the outfit's positives, it was still difficult to notice anything but Usha's killer arms when she shared an Instagram post from the event. However, even those weren't enough to distract critics from the supposed irony of her 2025 Reading Challenge for children.
Many commentators snarked that Usha ought to be handing out books like Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," and George Orwell's "Animal Farm" to better represent the times that American children were living in. Tons of commentators left a "meow" or a photo of a cat to let the lawyer know that they hadn't forgotten how she had defended her husband, JD Vance, for his infamous "childless cat ladies" remark. And many were also left wondering how Usha and the vice president were coping with the messy divorce of his beloved so-called parents, Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
JD Vance also may be dealing with his own divorce
While social media commentators were busy poking fun at Elon Musk and Donald Trump's "divorce," rumors of Usha Vance and JD Vance's marriage crumbling continue to run amok. And, in May 2025, JD's strange snub of his wife on Mother's Day caused the divorce rumors to explode. Although the couple shares three children, the vice president made no mention of Usha in his Mother's Day post on X, formerly known as Twitter, only writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!"
A few days later, JD's wife made the divorce rumors go from bad to worse during her Fox News interview. When questioned about how she celebrated Mother's Day, Usha answered that she attended an event for Military Mothers a few days prior. The second lady didn't exactly paint the happiest picture for their big day celebrations, only sharing, "We will have a quiet day, with a family hike and dessert baked by JD." Her statement made it seem like the vice president didn't really put much effort into celebrating her.
Moreover, the lawyer hinted that she may have been longing for a different life altogether by admitting, "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible." The rumors that their marriage was falling apart seemed more plausible a couple of days later when Usha didn't attend JD's all-important speech in Arlington, Texas. And, in typical fashion, JD and Usha Vance made an embarrassing attempt to quiet the divorce rumors with a cringey Instagram post.