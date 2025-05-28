JD Vance & Usha's Latest Attempt To Quiet Those Divorce Rumors Is Just Embarrassing
Once again, Usha Vance has made divorce rumors go from bad to worse. This time, it's thanks to an odd Instagram post in honor of Memorial Day. She seemingly tried to subtly distract from the fact that she wasn't by her husband JD Vance's side for his big May 26 speech. And, people are not buying it.
JD joined Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in honor of the holiday. JD, a veteran himself, spoke to the crowd, telling them, "We must be cautious in sending our people to war," per The Associated Press. Yet, Usha was absent on the special occasion. Considering the fact that JD and Usha have made a habit of using sly tricks to quell divorce gossip, it's no surprise that they seemingly attempted to get ahead of talk about her absence. Yet, it seems that they did so by trying to make it look like Usha actually was there. She took to Instagram to post an undisclosed throwback photo of her at a different event at Arlington National Cemetery. And, unfortunately for them, this apparent trick is just making the whole thing look even more suspicious.
Usha's Instagram post is probably doing more PR damage than if she never posted it
"Today, we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Their courage, devotion, and legacy will never be forgotten," Usha Vance wrote in her Memorial Day Instagram post alongside a photo of her placing flowers on a grave at Arlington National Cemetery as JD Vance looked on while smiling. There would have been nothing wrong with this post if it wasn't for the fact that the photo was taken back in January during a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery.
It certainly seems as though Usha used this photo to attempt to squash gossip about her not attending the Memorial Day event — especially since it came just two weeks after divorce rumors exploded when JD snubbed her on Mother's Day. And, folks picked up on Usha's apparent PR strategy. She received an onslaught of negative comments on her post. One commenter even wrote, "Fake post with recycled photos from when there was snow on the ground. Not classy." Evidently, if her plan really was to distract the public from her absence on Memorial Day, it totally backfired.