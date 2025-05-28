JD Vance & Usha's Latest Attempt To Quiet Those Divorce Rumors Is Just Embarrassing

Once again, Usha Vance has made divorce rumors go from bad to worse. This time, it's thanks to an odd Instagram post in honor of Memorial Day. She seemingly tried to subtly distract from the fact that she wasn't by her husband JD Vance's side for his big May 26 speech. And, people are not buying it.

JD joined Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in honor of the holiday. JD, a veteran himself, spoke to the crowd, telling them, "We must be cautious in sending our people to war," per The Associated Press. Yet, Usha was absent on the special occasion. Considering the fact that JD and Usha have made a habit of using sly tricks to quell divorce gossip, it's no surprise that they seemingly attempted to get ahead of talk about her absence. Yet, it seems that they did so by trying to make it look like Usha actually was there. She took to Instagram to post an undisclosed throwback photo of her at a different event at Arlington National Cemetery. And, unfortunately for them, this apparent trick is just making the whole thing look even more suspicious.

