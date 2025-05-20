JD Vance & Wife Usha's Sly Trick To Salvage Divorce Gossip Isn't Working

While Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance appear to be happily married, that hasn't stopped the rampant rumors of an impending divorce between the two from spreading online. Those rumors only continued to blow up in May 2025, when JD snubbed Usha, the mother of his children, in the VP's official Mother's Day post. However, the Vances seemed to put any speculation of marital tension to bed when they arrived in Rome to attend Pope Leo XIV's first mass as the head of the Catholic Church. After the couple's plane touched down, JD allowed Usha to exit the aircraft first, with many on social media praising his act of chivalry ... but we're not sure we buy it.

🚨 NEW: VP JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive in Rome to attend American Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass I swear, this administration NEVER sleeps 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/IV21VU0ku6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2025

While we're not saying that JD and Usha are on the rocks necessarily, it's hard to see this moment as being entirely genuine. The VP and Second Lady may simply be trying to push back on all the divorce gossip more than anything else. After all, this sort of posturing for the cameras is fairly common among U.S. politicians and is right out of the royal family's playbook as well. To that end, JD making a show of letting Usha walk out first could be an indicator that all the online chatter bothers him more than he lets on.

