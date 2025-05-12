JD Vance Snubs Wife Usha On Mother's Day As Divorce Rumors Explode
JD Vance totally snubbed his wife, Usha Vance, on Mother's Day, fueling rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. On May 11, as millions around the world celebrated the mothers in their lives with sweet, heartfelt, personalized online messages, JD threw gasoline on the rampant divorce rumors about him and Usha that have been circulating over the past few weeks by doing the exact opposite. Despite having numerous social media platforms at his disposal to specifically honor Usha — who is the mother of their three children — JD decided to publish a drab, blanket statement to all mothers on X. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there," he wrote. "We love you and are grateful for you!"
Unsurprisingly, JD appeared to take a page out of his boss Donald Trump's playbook when concocting his Mother's Day message. Instead of using the special occasion to honor his wife, Melania Trump, who is the mother of their only child together, Barron Trump, the president took to this Truth Social platform to share an equally lackluster blanket statement that seemed to marry two holidays together. "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL," wrote Donald, who also tacked on "AND TO ALL A GOODNIGHT!!!" — yes, the famous line from "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." It's unclear whether Trump felt that Mother's Day needed a little festive boost, or if he simply got his wires crossed.
Either way, it's clear that both men dropped the ball with their respective messages, though Donald did considerably better ahead of Mother's Day.
What Donald Trump and Usha Vance said about Mother's Day 2025
Donald Trump's Mother's Day message may not have inspired any particularly warm, fuzzy feelings towards his wife, but he actually put effort into comments he made during a military-focused Mother's Day celebration days earlier. Although Melania Trump took the mantle for the event, Donald kicked things off with complimentary comments that may, temporarily, keep folks from wondering just what is going on with the Trump marriage. "She's loved by all," said the President (via Deseret News). "I just walked by the rose garden, and that is the most beautiful thing ... those flowers were blooming ... Two weeks ago, they were like beautiful green, but now it's just happened so quickly. You did some job. Thank you very much, honey, come on up."
JD Vance didn't get a second chance to redeem himself amid rumors that his marriage is struggling. However, Usha Vance spoke about her personal parenting journey to celebrate Mother's Day, and her comments were rather enlightening. "The balancing act today is sometimes easier than it was when I was working full-time in the private sector because I have more control over my schedule and do not feel pulled in as many directions," Usha told Fox News (via Daily Mail). "That said, raising children in the public eye poses new challenges." She continued, "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible."
As for their own Mother's Day plans? "We will have a quiet day, with a family hike and dessert baked by JD ..." she said, adding, "My kids made me presents at preschool, but they were too excited to wait until Mother's Day, so we opened them early."