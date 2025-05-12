JD Vance Snubs Wife Usha On Mother's Day As Divorce Rumors Explode

JD Vance totally snubbed his wife, Usha Vance, on Mother's Day, fueling rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. On May 11, as millions around the world celebrated the mothers in their lives with sweet, heartfelt, personalized online messages, JD threw gasoline on the rampant divorce rumors about him and Usha that have been circulating over the past few weeks by doing the exact opposite. Despite having numerous social media platforms at his disposal to specifically honor Usha — who is the mother of their three children — JD decided to publish a drab, blanket statement to all mothers on X. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there," he wrote. "We love you and are grateful for you!"

Unsurprisingly, JD appeared to take a page out of his boss Donald Trump's playbook when concocting his Mother's Day message. Instead of using the special occasion to honor his wife, Melania Trump, who is the mother of their only child together, Barron Trump, the president took to this Truth Social platform to share an equally lackluster blanket statement that seemed to marry two holidays together. "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL," wrote Donald, who also tacked on "AND TO ALL A GOODNIGHT!!!" — yes, the famous line from "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." It's unclear whether Trump felt that Mother's Day needed a little festive boost, or if he simply got his wires crossed.

Either way, it's clear that both men dropped the ball with their respective messages, though Donald did considerably better ahead of Mother's Day.

