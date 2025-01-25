The Rare Times We've Seen JD And Usha Vance's Three Children

Parenthood has always been one of JD Vance's key areas of concern, but that doesn't mean he's made his own kids the center of his campaigns. Au contraire, while they have made the odd appearance, he and his wife Usha Vance have made a point of keeping their kids out of the limelight for the most part. Even so, every once in a while, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel Vance are pictured alongside their parents — and it certainly seems as though the family is a close-knit one.

First things first, a note on the Vances' policy on keeping their kids' lives away from prying eyes. Usha expanded on that in an interview with "Fox & Friends," telling Ainsley Earhardt, "I think what we're going to do is continue to keep them ... let them have their lives as children, which I think they really deserve." That said, the former lawyer admitted there were probably going to be times when that wasn't possible, and they'd deal with those situations as they arose. Speaking of it being important to both her and JD for their kids to spend time with him, she explained, "If that's sometimes seen by other people, great. And if it's other times private, great." Even so, she said, "I don't think we expect to make them a real feature of any of this."

For the most part, that's exactly what's happened. On occasion, the Vance children have been photographed alongside their parents, but said instances have been few and far between.