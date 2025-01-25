The Rare Times We've Seen JD And Usha Vance's Three Children
Parenthood has always been one of JD Vance's key areas of concern, but that doesn't mean he's made his own kids the center of his campaigns. Au contraire, while they have made the odd appearance, he and his wife Usha Vance have made a point of keeping their kids out of the limelight for the most part. Even so, every once in a while, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel Vance are pictured alongside their parents — and it certainly seems as though the family is a close-knit one.
First things first, a note on the Vances' policy on keeping their kids' lives away from prying eyes. Usha expanded on that in an interview with "Fox & Friends," telling Ainsley Earhardt, "I think what we're going to do is continue to keep them ... let them have their lives as children, which I think they really deserve." That said, the former lawyer admitted there were probably going to be times when that wasn't possible, and they'd deal with those situations as they arose. Speaking of it being important to both her and JD for their kids to spend time with him, she explained, "If that's sometimes seen by other people, great. And if it's other times private, great." Even so, she said, "I don't think we expect to make them a real feature of any of this."
For the most part, that's exactly what's happened. On occasion, the Vance children have been photographed alongside their parents, but said instances have been few and far between.
Megyn Kelly shared newborn pics of Ewan Vance
Many may remember that back when JD Vance was making headlines for the book that delved into his and his sister Lindsay's traumatic childhood, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author was interviewed by Megyn Kelly for NBC News. At the time, Usha Vance was still pregnant with the couple's first child, Ewan Blaine Vance, and the feature on the now-vice president included footage of the expectant parents walking their dogs. However, by the time it aired, Usha had given birth, and Kelly announced it on the show.
"It's official! JD Vance is a dad. Ewan Blaine Vance was born June fourth, three weeks ago today. Congrats to JD and to Usha," Kelly said as a snap of the new parents holding their newborn came up on the screen. Kelly also shared the news via X (then still known as Twitter). "Congratulations @JDVance1 and Usha! He's beautiful," she wrote.
The sweet snap featured baby Ewan gazing up at his mom as she held him, with JD standing behind his wife and son, smiling at the camera. Suffice it to say, JD was thrilled to have become a dad, and several years down the line, he revealed that he still viewed his firstborn as a baby. "I have a 6-year-old baby boy named Ewan — not so much of a baby anymore," he quipped in the Senate in 2024. JD may have a shady side, but there's no question he adores his kids (and it's likely that's played a role in him wanting to have even more).
JD Vance featured one of his kids in his Senate campaign
Fast-forwarding from JD Vance and Usha Vance's first child to their third, in 2022, the author — then running for the Senate — included their daughter Mirabel Rose Vance in one of his JD Vance for Senate campaign videos.
The video in question saw JD in a kitchen holding Mirabel while trying to deliver his message. Of course, shooting a commercial with a 1-year-old is no mean feat, and the entire video played into that, with the text on-screen noting, "Sometimes ... making commercials is harder than it looks." Cue Mirabel reaching up toward the boom mic, feeding her dad crackers, being bounced up and down, and even giving him some sassy baby talk after getting his attention.
All in all, it was an adorable look into the father and daughter's bond, and the commercial ended with JD (finally) being able to deliver the line, "I'm JD Vance, and I approve this message because our children deserve better." For those who only saw the video after JD was picked as Donald Trump's running mate, that Mirabel was used in the campaign may come as a surprise. After all, we refer once more to Usha's comments to "Fox & Friends" about not making their kids a major part of her husband's campaign as VP. However, there is a very big difference between campaigning for Senate and campaigning for vice president, so we'll give him some grace. Either way, the video certainly is an adorable one.
JD Vance has been pictured with Vivek Vance many times
As for Usha and JD Vance's middle child, Vivek Gabriel Vance has also been seen publicly a handful of times. For one, there was the time he tagged along with his dad for a get-out-the-vote party in 2022. JD walked into the event holding his second-born son, and even continued to hold him as he made a speech.
Vivek has made a few more appearances alongside his dad in the time since. Memorably, he joined JD for a fishing trip in October 2024, and the vice president shared snaps of their father-son bonding time to Instagram. "Great day fishing the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck with my four year old son Vivek this morning," he captioned the images, which saw him helping the youngster hold one of the fish they'd caught in one and holding Vivek close while they were on the boat in another.
Without a doubt, though, one of the most memorable references we've seen to Vivek would be the time JD gave him a sweet shout-out in the Senate. In the same speech where he referred to Ewan Blaine Vance as his "6-year-old baby boy," he wished his second child a happy birthday. "I have a little guy named Vivek Gabriel Vance who was 3-years-old yesterday but turned 4 today. And I am sorry, Vivek, that I can't be with you for your birthday dinner, but I want you to know that daddy loves you very much. And I am going to read this into the record because maybe you can watch it at home." JD then went on to read Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" before finishing off by telling Vivek, "I love you."
Both JD and Usha were seen playing with their kids at Mar-a-Lago
Usha Vance told "Fox & Friends" there would likely be instances when her kids would be seen hanging out with their dad from time to time, and that's certainly been the case. In November 2024, roughly a week after JD Vance and Donald Trump's victory, the Vance children were photographed spending time with their parents at Mar-a-Lago. And, despite his new role, there's no question that JD looked like a typical Midwest dad playing with his kids. Well, as typical as a family being guarded by a robot dog can look, but we digress.
Pictures from the day saw JD and his kids dipping palm tree branches into the lagoon together. It's not clear if that itself was the game or if they'd been trying to fish something out. It's possible the latter is true, as JD was seen reaching into the water with his hand in one pic. He was also seen showing Mirabel Rose Vance something in another, but it's likely that was a snail from the lagoon wall.
Whatever the family's main activity was, they ultimately headed out of the cameras' views (possibly at the request of Usha, as she seemed to be gesturing to pick up one of her sons in one picture), and JD carried Mirabel away on his shoulders.
The Vance kids were present for the inauguration parade
Despite generally keeping a low profile, the Vance kids once again stepped out together with their parents for the inauguration parade in January 2024. And, let's just say, they gave another high-profile youngster a run for his money. We're talking about Prince Louis, of course, who stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee back in 2022.
Though no one was hushed in quite the same way Kate Middleton had been by her youngest child, Sky News footage showed the Vance kids putting on a very spirited display, with Mirabel Rose Vance at one point running across to Melania Trump, and Vivek Gabriel Vance making no secret of the fact that he was over the festivities, dangling over the edge of the seating area. Ewan Blaine Vance seemed to hold his own for the most part, but even his wheels seemed to come off later on, and he was also seen, ahem, scratching at his nose.
Granted, an inauguration is an overwhelming affair to be a part of, so we certainly understand why the little Vances might not have been able to stay super focused the entire time. After all, at the time of this writing, they're aged between 7 and 3 years old. What's more, due in no small part to their parents' policy of keeping them private for the most part, attending such a major event is seriously out of their frames of reference. Time will tell if they end up spending more time in the public eye, now that their father is the vice president. Either way, we're wishing the kiddos the best for their new adventure.