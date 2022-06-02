Prince Louis Totally Stole The Show At The Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis stole the show at the kickoff for the Platinum Jubilee. The 4-year-old prince made hilarious faces and he covered his ears. That's not all, though: Daily Mail reported Louis picked his nose during the Trooping the Colour ceremony! In other words, the prince acted like a typical pre-schooler. In addition to his cheeky antics, the youngest Cambridge child melted hearts as he chatted with his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The photos and videos from Trooping the Colour showed Louis in adorable conversations with the monarch.

Twitter fell in love with the prince, with Twitterati weighing in on the youngest Cambridge. One amused royal watcher tweeted, "Prince Louis is going to be the new wild card! I hope they are ready for him." Another Cambridge fan posted a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge laughing at her son's antics, tweeting, "Catherine's laugh as Prince Louis covers his ears and pulls a face ... Kids will be kids."

The Louis memes began immediately, too. One meme showed a photo of the prince covering his ears with the tweet, "prince louis is over the platinum jubilee. i can relate." But one tweet perfectly summed up Louis and his siblings at the Jubilee: "Prince Louis is a whole mood. Princess Charlotte is clearly the boss. Prince George understands the assignment."