The Name Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Almost Chose For Archie

Royal baby names carry a certain amount of weight. Beyond the infant individuals to which they belong, they are also representative of the royal family's reigning legacy. Par exemple, Prince George Alexander Louis, the firstborn son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, honors several royal familial figures in his moniker. According to History, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose "George" for his great-great-great grandfather, King George V (as well as his father, King George VI), "Alexander" likely for grandmother Queen Elizabeth's middle name, Alexandra, or Queen Victoria's real first name, Alexandrina, and "Louis" in tribute to great-great-uncle Louis Mountbatten.

Although most royal children's names honor their lineage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced backlash for naming their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in this fashion. After giving birth to Lili in June 2021, the couple revealed on their Archewell website that she was named after great-grandmother Elizabeth, for whom "Lilibet" was a family nickname. On Australia's "Today" show, Piers Morgan, a longtime critic of the couple, called Lilibet's name "ironic," commenting that they "have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the queen."

It turns out the Sussexes' firstborn child, son Archie Harrison, nearly had a different first name — one to which Morgan likely wouldn't have had an objection.