Prince George Just Made A Surprise Appearance With His Parents And Completely Stole The Show

Prince William and Kate Middleton were rugby rivals at the recent England vs. Wales Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium. Prince William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate recently became patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, per People. Rugby is not just a game in the U.K., and fans take matches seriously. Pippa Middleton described to Vanity Fair how it went down in her own family. "Rugby was a big thing in our family, and the focal point was international matches ... We'd plan our weekends around the matches," she said. "If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game himself."

Royal cousin-in-law and former pro rugby player Mike Tindall wanted the scoop on Kate's athletic abilities after she joined a pro team at a training session. On "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast, Mike revealed (via Hello!), "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of... family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature."

But Kate had to set aside her cut-throat ways when she and Wills brought a special guest to the match. And he seemed to enjoy it thoroughly.