Prince George Just Made A Surprise Appearance With His Parents And Completely Stole The Show
Prince William and Kate Middleton were rugby rivals at the recent England vs. Wales Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium. Prince William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate recently became patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, per People. Rugby is not just a game in the U.K., and fans take matches seriously. Pippa Middleton described to Vanity Fair how it went down in her own family. "Rugby was a big thing in our family, and the focal point was international matches ... We'd plan our weekends around the matches," she said. "If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game himself."
Royal cousin-in-law and former pro rugby player Mike Tindall wanted the scoop on Kate's athletic abilities after she joined a pro team at a training session. On "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast, Mike revealed (via Hello!), "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of... family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature."
But Kate had to set aside her cut-throat ways when she and Wills brought a special guest to the match. And he seemed to enjoy it thoroughly.
Prince George upstages Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince George attended the England vs. Wales rugby match on February 26. England beat Wales, and it seems as if on the sports-front Kate was on the winning side. But the real star of the game was Prince George, who looked handsome as he sat between his parents. Apparently, the young boy is learning to play rugby at school but cheekily quipped that he had not "tackled" his mother yet, per Daily Mail.
Since his parents would be supporting opposing teams, George was reportedly asked who he would be backing. He diplomatically shrugged when William answered on his behalf. "It's become quite the thing in the house," William laughed. Pointing at Kate, he continued, "She is quite into it, I'm trying to stay out of it." What a wise man William is.
The Cambridges' eldest son definitely upstaged his royal parents. Social media was in a frenzy as fans weighed in about George's surprise appearance. One fan tweeted, "#PrinceGeorge is getting very handsome!" Another noted, "The same way I watched Prince William turn from a chubby cheeked toddler into the amazing and handsome man he is today." A final royal watcher observed, "Prince George plays peacemaker in rugby rivalry." Whether he was waving the white flag, or he was just enjoying some time with his parents, Prince George is definitely growing up.