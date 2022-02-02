Kate Middleton Officially Debuts In Role She Took Over From Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has made her official debut as the new royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, both of which used to belong to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, according to People. The Duke of Sussex has always been a huge fan of the sport, having visited Japan to watch England take on South Africa for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, as detailed by the Daily Mail.

Well, the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to be at ease with her new role as she showed off her sporty side during a visit at Twickenham Stadium to meet with players before the Six Nations Championships. In a statement, Kate said the two organizations "are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish." She continued, "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!"

There's no word on how Prince Harry feels about his replacement, but he did say in a video for England Rugby's official Instagram account that he was missing the sport while locked down in his new Los Angeles home in June 2020. Maybe now he can invite Kate and his brother Prince William over for a friendly game?