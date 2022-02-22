The Hilarious Reason Prince William Worries About Kate Middleton Working With Children

The Daily Mail's royals editor, Rebecca English, who is covering Kate Middleton's visit to Denmark, tweeted that the Duchess of Cambridge confessed that she needs to be careful when she spends too much time with infants. "It makes me very broody," she said. "Broody," for the unaware, doesn't mean "broody" in the moody, Jon Snow sense of the word in the U.K. What Kate means is she starts feeling a little baby-hungry, which isn't always ideal for her husband, Prince William. "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds," she said. "I come home saying 'let's have another one.'"

It's not the first time we've seen the royal couple tease each other about Kate's broodiness and William's lack of it. On a recent visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, according to the Independent, Kate cooing over a newborn infant prompted William to joke, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" And in 2020, Kate told a fan straight up, "I don't think William wants any more," according to another tweet from English.

But who knows? Maybe the duchess, or just one particularly adorable kid, will win him over in the end.