JD Vance Dresses Like A Typical Midwest Dad When Away From Trump

JD Vance has earned a ton of compliments from Donald Trump over his appearance (obvs), but it turns out the next vice president is a whole lot more laid back when he's away from his running mate. Case in point: his Thanksgiving 2024 get-up, which was way less suit-and-tie and way more Midwest dad.

Far from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving party — where Elon Musk confirmed that he cares more about the president-elect than his own family — there was a degree of normality. Vance's celebrations with his family were decidedly more casual (although Musk did don an X shirt under a blazer at Trump's holiday dinner, obvs). For the occasion, Vance donned a blue golf shirt, slim gray jeans, and dark blue sneakers. Something tells us he didn't run that particular outfit choice by Trump. After all, it was Trump's former butler who once told the Independent Journal Review of his boss's sartorial choices, "You'll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans, he's going to be in a suit."

We're not exactly surprised that, when it comes to his downtime, Vance prefers a more low-key look. Of course, this is someone who's built a personal brand of being "of the people." Plus, we've seen him go for similarly casual ensembles in the past. Such was the case when he took his son Vivek Vance on a fishing trip on the Kalamazoo River. For that outing, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author sported a zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, fishing boots, and a camo baseball cap (not a MAGA one, mind you). It was an appropriate look for a Midwest excursion, much like his casual outfit below fit the bill for a casual Thanksgiving dinner. However, we'd say the suit-loving Trump probably didn't love either look.