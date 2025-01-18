Do JD And Usha Vance Want More Kids? Here's What He Said
JD and Usha Vance already have three children, but if it were up to the "Hillbilly Elegy" author, they'd have even more. We know this because he said as much during a meet-and-greet in August 2024 — but we can't say we're surprised.
JD's admission that he'd love to extend his and Usha's brood came while the couple was campaigning in Michigan. "I'm angling for baby number four," he told a supporter after noticing and asking to pose with a baby in attendance (via New York Post). Like we said, we're not shocked by that. After all, JD has long spoken about his passion for parenthood, largely as a response to the tragic childhood he shared with his sister, Lindsay Ratliff. As he told Fox News back when he was still a vice presidential candidate, "I love being a dad, and Usha loves being a mom, and I think we love doing that together, and that's not going to change, whether Trump asks me to be vice president or not."
Of course, there's no question that having more kids would also benefit JD in the political sense. In addition to his personal penchant for being a parent, he's also long touted policies aimed at boosting America's birth rate. That focus hasn't always been voiced in the most diplomatic of ways (see: the reason why a number of celebs can't stand him), so it's possible many of his detractors aren't exactly thrilled by his revelation. Either way, though, having more of his own kids would certainly show his supporters that he lived by his word — and given that he's been accused of flip-flopping in the past, it may even boost his credibility.
We're not sure if Usha Vance will want to have more kids
Regardless of JD Vance's ambitions for an even bigger family, we're not super sure his wife is quite as enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing a new child into the fold. Many will remember a blip of tension between the Vances in a pre-VP interview with Fox News when Usha Vance made it clear that she was pretty happy with her life as it was. She famously quipped, "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now."
Of course, JD was ultimately selected as Donald Trump's running mate and ended up being elected vice president, too. That means Usha's hopes for keeping things as they are have already been dashed to some degree. Even so, with all the added focus on her family, it's possible she'll want to give as much of her focus to the kids she already has. During a sit-down with "Fox & Friends," she explained, "What we're going to do is continue to do is ... let them have their lives as children, which I think they really deserve, and let them spend lots of time with their father, and if that's sometimes seen by other people, great, and if it's other times private, great, but I don't think we expect to make them a real feature of any of this."
What with her and JD's existing family and her role as the second lady, something tells us having more kids isn't a top priority for Usha at the time of this writing. Even so, time will tell. There's certainly no question that both she and her husband love being parents.