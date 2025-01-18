Do JD And Usha Vance Want More Kids? Here's What He Said

JD and Usha Vance already have three children, but if it were up to the "Hillbilly Elegy" author, they'd have even more. We know this because he said as much during a meet-and-greet in August 2024 — but we can't say we're surprised.

JD's admission that he'd love to extend his and Usha's brood came while the couple was campaigning in Michigan. "I'm angling for baby number four," he told a supporter after noticing and asking to pose with a baby in attendance (via New York Post). Like we said, we're not shocked by that. After all, JD has long spoken about his passion for parenthood, largely as a response to the tragic childhood he shared with his sister, Lindsay Ratliff. As he told Fox News back when he was still a vice presidential candidate, "I love being a dad, and Usha loves being a mom, and I think we love doing that together, and that's not going to change, whether Trump asks me to be vice president or not."

Of course, there's no question that having more kids would also benefit JD in the political sense. In addition to his personal penchant for being a parent, he's also long touted policies aimed at boosting America's birth rate. That focus hasn't always been voiced in the most diplomatic of ways (see: the reason why a number of celebs can't stand him), so it's possible many of his detractors aren't exactly thrilled by his revelation. Either way, though, having more of his own kids would certainly show his supporters that he lived by his word — and given that he's been accused of flip-flopping in the past, it may even boost his credibility.