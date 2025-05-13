JD Vance's Wife Usha Just Made Those Divorce Rumors Go From Bad To Worse
For those paying attention, there have been multiple signs that JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage has struggles. Mother's Day, which should be a time of celebration, highlighted how disconnected the second couple is. Speaking to Fox News on that day, Usha discussed "the balancing act" of being a mother of three while being married to the vice president. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," she said.
Usha famously left her career as a lawyer behind to support her husband's vice presidential campaign. She resigned from the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in July 2024. In addition to mentioning how she missed being a lawyer, Usha made it seem as if JD was not putting in much effort. During the Fox News sit-down, she was asked how her family was celebrating Mother's Day. "I shared an early Mother's Day celebration with military mothers at the White House," she said. JD was making dessert with the kids, but that was the extent of his effort.
The rumors that JD and Usha are headed for divorce were done no favors with his impersonal Mother's Day post on X. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" the VP tweeted without mentioning Usha specifically in any way. Meanwhile, Usha celebrated the day by sharing Instagram photos of the Vance family at the Amber Fort in Jaipur and the handmade gifts she received from her children. There was no mention of what JD gifted her, but days earlier, he tried to quiet any chatter about marital turmoil.
JD Vance embarrassed Usha Vance
As mentioned by Usha Vance, she and JD Vance attended a celebration for military mothers at the White House on May 9. Photos uploaded by the couple from the event seemed to be a response to the whispers that there was trouble in their marriage. Taking to X, JD uploaded a trio of pics from the occasion, including a snap of him and Usha holding hands while walking outside the White House. The photo was taken from a distance and was supposed to show the pair sharing a warm, candid moment, but instead, it felt completely staged. In another picture, JD and Usha sat together as they listened to speakers at the event. Fortunately for Usha, her husband appeared to be well-behaved, which isn't always the case.
The JD and Usha divorce rumors hit overdrive after he embarrassed her in March while speaking to a crowd in Michigan. "Here's the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it," JD said as his wife stood right behind him. Footage of the ill-conceived attempt at levity was shared on X, where many users noted that Usha was likely unhappy with her husband's behavior. "Despite the smile all I see is a resigned sadness in her eyes," one person replied. Others urged her to head for the door: "Usha! You in danger, girl!" a warning read. One commenter noted that it was a fall from grace for the former lawyer. "Congratulations to Usha Vance, a supposedly accomplished attorney who is now a merely decorative cheerleader," they wrote.