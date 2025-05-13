JD Vance's Wife Usha Just Made Those Divorce Rumors Go From Bad To Worse

For those paying attention, there have been multiple signs that JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage has struggles. Mother's Day, which should be a time of celebration, highlighted how disconnected the second couple is. Speaking to Fox News on that day, Usha discussed "the balancing act" of being a mother of three while being married to the vice president. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," she said.

Advertisement

Usha famously left her career as a lawyer behind to support her husband's vice presidential campaign. She resigned from the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in July 2024. In addition to mentioning how she missed being a lawyer, Usha made it seem as if JD was not putting in much effort. During the Fox News sit-down, she was asked how her family was celebrating Mother's Day. "I shared an early Mother's Day celebration with military mothers at the White House," she said. JD was making dessert with the kids, but that was the extent of his effort.

The rumors that JD and Usha are headed for divorce were done no favors with his impersonal Mother's Day post on X. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" the VP tweeted without mentioning Usha specifically in any way. Meanwhile, Usha celebrated the day by sharing Instagram photos of the Vance family at the Amber Fort in Jaipur and the handmade gifts she received from her children. There was no mention of what JD gifted her, but days earlier, he tried to quiet any chatter about marital turmoil.

Advertisement