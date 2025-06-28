The Rare Times JD Vance's Wife Usha Exposed Her Killer Legs
When it comes to Usha Vance's style, you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find a bunch of snaps of the second lady rocking a minidress. However, on the rare occasions she has opted for something more leg-baring, she's certainly had heads turning.
We'll kick (get it?) things off with Usha's dress for Pope Leo's inauguration mass in mid-May 2025. While Usha's boxy frock and mantilla undoubtedly got most of the attention, one detail many may have missed was the noticeable — yet tasteful — back slit on the dress's skirt. That revealed Usha's super-toned calves, all while maintaining a very demure, very SLOTUS-appropriate vibe. As an aside, even with the brief glimpse at her killer legs, Usha's dress was still way more appropriate than Donald Trump's rude suit choice for Pope Francis's funeral a few weeks prior.
Usha looked stunning in a knee-length dress
A few days before Pope Leo's inauguration, Usha Vance had rocked another shorter-than-usual dress. Her black and gray knee-length pick for the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, knee-length while standing, hit just above the knee as she co-opted Meghan Markle's Sussex slant.
In addition to the shorter length, Usha finished off her look with black stiletto pumps. The lack of any straps created a super clean line and made her lethal legs look even longer, but once again, none of it came across as anything other than uber-appropriate. Sleek, chic, and suitable for the occasion.
Usha's travel 'fit to India was one of her best yet
Sticking with Usha Vance lewks that showed off just a touch more leg than we're used to from the second lady, we're going to start off by saying her travel outfit to Jaipur, India, is one of her best of all time. True to form, the skirt wasn't exceptionally short, but, paired with slingback kitten heels, it nonetheless put her killer calves on display yet again.
The fact that the snap of Usha on the tarmac looks like it could be a still from an Old Hollywood movie? Bonus.
Usha's outfit for the Taj Mahal gave us major ankle envy
Ever had ankle envy before? Neither had we — until we saw Usha Vance's Taj Mahal outfit. The midaxi dress didn't put her pins on display, per se, but the clever decision to pair the flared skirt with white loafers drew attention to the second lady's slim ankles nonetheless, and we've got to say, it made for one of Usha's chicest looks to date.
We wouldn't be shocked to see Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle don something similar (it wouldn't be the first time we'd thought Usha and Markle's closets aligned!).
Usha's arrival in New Delhi highlighted her ankles, too
Usha and JD Vance's tense behavior on their India trip may have escalated those rocky marriage rumors, but there's no question that Mrs. Vance brought her A-game, fashion-wise. Exhibit C: the Saloni dress she wore on their arrival in New Delhi was chic as could be — and the gold ankle-strap heels she paired it with? Exceptional.
As with her Taj Mahal outfit, Usha's arrival dress put all the attention on her enviable ankles without being too out there. It also drew some attention away from JD's more greasy appearance, so we'd call that a style hit of note.
Usha gave us supermodel vibes at the Vice Presidential Dinner
As far as Usha Vance's leggy looks go, her skin-baring, head-turning black dress for the Vice President's Dinner is probably her most risque of all time — and we say that in a good way.
Despite the dress's front split and open neckline, the Oscar de la Renta frock actually offered the then-SLOTUS-to-be a ton of coverage. In fact, it was only while she was walking that the slit was even visible. Nevertheless, even if it was a surprising choice for the typically rather modest Usha, it was a risk that paid off — and then some.
Usha looked stunning in her white dress with a slit, too
White is often seen as a daring color when it comes to tighter fits simply because it magnifies flaws. Add in natural lighting, and the risk only increases. With that in mind, we're impressed by Usha Vance's decision to rock a white dress with a side slit off Trump Force 2 (yes, we are still cringing at the name), right from the get-go.
That said, the wife of the then-VP candidate had nothing to worry about. Her legs looked more toned than ever, and what could have looked messy looked fresh, fashion-forward, and perfectly poised.
Usha's legs were super glowy at a meet-and-greet
Scenes from Usha Vance leaving a meet-and-greet with two of her and JD Vance's three kids had many a parent feeling for the then-lawyer, as she was forced to comfort her daughter while the press and Secret Service looked on. One small consolation? She looked chic doing so.
Dare we say it — Usha's legs were the glowiest they'd ever looked. What's more, the neutral dress and sandals combo made her look even taller.
Usha's red mididress was a win all round
When Usha Vance stepped on stage at a July 2024 rally, all eyes were on her bold red dress. And, while most of the attention was placed on the garment itself (as well as Usha's enviable figure overall), it did also highlight her toned calves (and again, those ankles!).
On top of the OOTR (that's outfit of the rally, obvz) bringing attention to Usha's legs, it also highlighted the thing we've come to expect from Madam Second Lady: just a touch of skin with an otherwise fairly conservative silhouette. Safe to say, it's a fairly foolproof formula.