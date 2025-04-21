JD Vance & Wife Usha's Tense Behavior On India Trip Confirms What We Suspected

During Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance's trip to both Italy and India — with their three children making a rare appearance — tensions appear to be high where the couple's concerned. Granted, having young kids to wrangle can take all of your focus, so it's easy to get distracted, but it looks like the kids are being used more as an excuse for JD and Usha to stay away from each other.

Advertisement

In a video posted to X, which shows the Vance family spending time with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his home, JD and Usha can be seen only paying attention to their children. It appears as if they are going out of their way to only look after the kids. The couple doesn't even walk next to each other. Instead, Usha trails behind her husband, usually carrying one of the three kiddos.

BREAKING: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes JD Vance and his family at his residence. India is the future and the U.S. knows it. The relationship between the two countries will shape much of the 21st century. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w1NjvZIWJO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 21, 2025

Advertisement

JD and Usha's actions could be the result of the backlash they faced after the vice president met with Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, before he died at age 88. JD is Catholic, having converted in 2019. It was sheer bad timing that not long after JD met the Pope and shook his hand, the beloved leader died. Unfortunately, this has led people online to make jokes that JD killed the Pope. That kind of media firestorm is definitely going to put a strain on a relationship, no matter how ridiculous the theory might be.