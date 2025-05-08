How JD Vance & Wife Usha's India Trip Escalated Those Rocky Marriage Rumors

No one's really looking to the vice president and second lady for relationship inspo, but considering JD Vance's old-school views on marriage, you'd think he and his wife, Usha Vance, would at least act like a picture-perfect couple. Instead, their relationship seems to be fraying at the seams — and their recent trip to India only added fuel to the fire. All the signs that their marriage is in trouble may be true, after all.

Advertisement

The couple flew to India with their three rarely-seen kids, marking the first time in 12 years that someone tied to the veep's office made the trip. What's more, Usha, the first Indian-American second lady, had the added personal connection of visiting her family's homeland. Their trip, though, was anything but perfect — and not because of JD's hilariously greasy forehead. For one, their public appearances showed the couple more focused on wrangling their kids than on each other. For another, their disconnect at the end of it all was palpable, with Usha showing signs that she was at her wit's end. Instead of feeling grateful and soaking in the moment, she looked like she couldn't board their private plane fast enough. And who could blame her? When your partner looks like he's sulking through the tour, it's not exactly romantic.

Advertisement

Of course, they're not addressing any of this. But with signs piling up and awkwardness on full display, it's hard not to speculate. Maybe JD didn't love being background noise to his wife's spotlight moment?