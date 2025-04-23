JD Vance's Greasy Forehead Is Hard To Ignore On Tense India Trip With Wife Usha

Despite the beautiful scenery and welcoming locals, Vice President JD Vance is probably not having the best trip with his family in India right now. In a new photo, the family of five poses in front of the Taj Mahal, but the patriarch's forehead came across as super greasy, the shininess looking like a lighthouse beacon.

Because it's still a business trip, not just a family getaway, Vance is wearing a suit in the photo — which definitely didn't help with the scorching heat. Temperatures in Agra, India lately have reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so donning a suit had to make Vance feel like he was burning up. Even his three children, who've made a rare appearance during this visit, look absolutely miserable in the photo, squinting into the bright sun and forcing smiles.

Only Usha Vance looks truly happy in the picture, which is interesting, since things have seemed stressed between husband and wife recently. Their tense behavior confirmed what we suspected about the death of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit leader of the Catholic Church, only hours after JD shook his hand. The constant trolling from people online saying things like JD being the Antichrist or that he is the reason the Pope is dead have understandably taken their toll on the couple.

