JD Vance's Greasy Forehead Is Hard To Ignore On Tense India Trip With Wife Usha
Despite the beautiful scenery and welcoming locals, Vice President JD Vance is probably not having the best trip with his family in India right now. In a new photo, the family of five poses in front of the Taj Mahal, but the patriarch's forehead came across as super greasy, the shininess looking like a lighthouse beacon.
Because it's still a business trip, not just a family getaway, Vance is wearing a suit in the photo — which definitely didn't help with the scorching heat. Temperatures in Agra, India lately have reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so donning a suit had to make Vance feel like he was burning up. Even his three children, who've made a rare appearance during this visit, look absolutely miserable in the photo, squinting into the bright sun and forcing smiles.
Only Usha Vance looks truly happy in the picture, which is interesting, since things have seemed stressed between husband and wife recently. Their tense behavior confirmed what we suspected about the death of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit leader of the Catholic Church, only hours after JD shook his hand. The constant trolling from people online saying things like JD being the Antichrist or that he is the reason the Pope is dead have understandably taken their toll on the couple.
People mistakenly believed that JD Vance's sister defended him online
While Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance deal with the backlash they've received since the Ohio native briefly met with Pope Francis hours before the first Latin American pontiff passed at age 88, JD's "sister" has her own issues she's dealing with. Comedian Blaire Erskine made a short video for social media where she pretended to be JD's sister, Lindsay Ratliff. Erskine posted the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, and it quickly went viral.
In the clip, she said, "JD did not kill the Pope; the Pope had pneumonia. Now, does JD suck all the air out of a room when he enters? Yes, he does." It was a tongue-in-cheek way to badmouth the vice president, but many people didn't realize it was satire. Erskine shared screenshots of tweets where people genuinely thought she was JD's sister. "I am going to need more eyeliner and way more therapy after this is over," she quipped.
JD Vance's sister begs people to stop joking about his visit with the Pope pic.twitter.com/sJCmHl2YVA
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) April 22, 2025
It doesn't seem like either JD or Usha have responded to the video. They're both probably too busy trying to wrangle their kids to smile in 100-degree heat for a photo that will hopefully provide good PR and shift the narrative away from the JD/Pope fiasco.