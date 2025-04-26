JD Vance's Wife Usha's Behavior Leaving India Hints She's At Her Wit's End
Usha Vance is sure to ignite even more rocky marriage rumors with the attitude she displayed during a trip she took with her husband, JD Vance, and their rarely-seen three children. The vice president toured Italy and India to touch base on the United States' relationships with both countries. And although JD made the international excursion a family affair, it's apparent Usha might've preferred staying home. Flying back from India to D.C., the Vance family was shown making a quick stop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. After the family and crew received the fuel that they came for, Usha rushed out of the jeep that transported her and her loved ones like she couldn't get home fast enough.
She briefly put on the best face that she could while she and her husband had a quick chat with a couple of associates. But even then, Usha gave off the vibe that she was ready to get the trip over with while trying to get her kids to settle down. Finally, Usha boarded the family's private plane in a hurry as if she was afraid it would take off without her. Although she offered a quick smile at the camera, the gesture was a complete mismatch with the S.O.S. signals her body language was sending to anyone who would listen.
Signs that Usha Vance isn't enjoying her time as second lady
Usha Vance claimed that she didn't have to go through too much of a transformation to fit in with the rest of her MAGA contemporaries. "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive," she said in an interview with The Free Press. However, Usha also opened up about some difficulties.
Usha has found it challenging to deal with the massive attention that comes with being in the public eye. Her family's newfound fame is directly at odds with Usha's number one desire for an average life, which she's acknowledged might be unrealistic at this point. Additionally, Usha admitted to being a bit concerned about JD potentially running for VP back when her husband was just mulling over the option. But Usha had too much faith in JD despite her reservations. "I guess the way that I put it is, I'm not rearing to change anything about our lives right now. But I believe in JD and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our lives," Usha said in an interview with "Fox & Friends."
Now that Usha's deep into her life in the White House, however, it's easy to wonder if JD's vice presidency is beginning to take its toll.