JD Vance's Wife Usha's Behavior Leaving India Hints She's At Her Wit's End

Usha Vance claimed that she didn't have to go through too much of a transformation to fit in with the rest of her MAGA contemporaries. "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive," she said in an interview with The Free Press. However, Usha also opened up about some difficulties.

Usha has found it challenging to deal with the massive attention that comes with being in the public eye. Her family's newfound fame is directly at odds with Usha's number one desire for an average life, which she's acknowledged might be unrealistic at this point. Additionally, Usha admitted to being a bit concerned about JD potentially running for VP back when her husband was just mulling over the option. But Usha had too much faith in JD despite her reservations. "I guess the way that I put it is, I'm not rearing to change anything about our lives right now. But I believe in JD and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our lives," Usha said in an interview with "Fox & Friends."

Now that Usha's deep into her life in the White House, however, it's easy to wonder if JD's vice presidency is beginning to take its toll.